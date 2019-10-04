



Hailey Baldwin is one lucky lady! Not only did she get to marry her love, Justin Bieber, for a second time at a star-studded affair this week, but she also got some pretty stunning jewelry to commemorate the occasion. And we’re not just talking about her over-the-top Tiffany wedding rings.

Cue up the ‘awes!’ On Friday, October 4, the “Love Yourself” singer posted a picture to his Instagram Story, showing off a diamond necklace worn by the young model that reads “Wifey.”

This token of Bieber’s affection goes perfectly in line with the rest of the couple’s extravagant and love-filled wedding. After all, the duo proved how much the enjoy a bit — or a lot — of bling.

As they exchanged vows on Monday, September 30, the award-winning singer slid on not one but two Tiffany & Co. rings on her fourth finger to compliment the 22-year-old’s $500,000 oval engagement ring. The first was a classic $3,125 Tiffany Soleste Band Ring set in 18-carat gold with diamonds. The second, also set in 18-carat gold with diamonds, is the $2,150 Tiffany Soleste V ring. The end result was pure blinding, shimmering beauty.

But don’t worry! It wasn’t just the blonde stunner who went all-in on the lavish accessories for the big day. Bieber also indulged a good bit, rocking a $60,000 gold Audemars Piguet watch. As if that weren’t enough, he also showed off a teeth grill that perfectly coordinated with her blinged-out ring finger.

The lovebirds are clearly fully embracing their new (or renewed) titles. After all, the “wifey” charm perfectly matches the his-and-her leather jackets that debuted on Tuesday, hers having “wife” embroidered on the back in silver rhinestones and his, “husband.” Who knows, maybe he’s getting a grill with “hubby” scrolled across the front.

Hailey! We have a gift idea for the Biebs!

