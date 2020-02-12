You can now rock a pair of Crocs inspired by a bucket of classic all-American fried chicken. Because… well, why not?!

For spring 2020, Crocs teamed up with Kentucky Fried Chicken to create two limited-edition shoes that you probably would never have expected to see in your lifetime — we sure didn’t!

The footwear brand turned the comfortable clog into an incredibly realistic recreation of the unmistakable iconic bucket, featuring a red-and-white striped base with a golden textured top that looks like the skin of chicken. It’s not finger lickin’ good, but it sure does look like it!

While one pair is just the classic clog, the other is a 4.5-inch platform. These statement kicks were modeled by the artist Me Love Me a Lot (MLMA), who wore them while attending New York Fashion Week.

“As Crocs continues to create new, unexpected brand collaborations, we’re thrilled with this ‘bucket list’ partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will bring fans an unbelievably fun and fashionable take on our classic clog,” Crocs senior vice president and chief marketing officer Terence Reilly said in a press release. “We’re honored to feature this fashion-forward style between two iconic American brands at one of New York’s biggest weeks in fashion that promises to surprise and delight consumers around the globe.”

What may be the most shocking aspect of an already unbelievable launch is the footwear’s scent. That’s right, not only can you wear shoes that look like KFC chicken, but they smell like ‘em too! Each of the clogs will come with two removable drumstick-shaped Jibbitz charms that are scented like the fried food.

The Kentucky Fried Chicken X Crocs clogs will be available this spring for $59.99. Don’t forget, though, it’s limited-edition so it’s first come, first served so sign up at Crocs.com to receive a reminder when they go on sale.

