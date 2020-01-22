Kaia Gerber Teams Up With Jimmy Choo for the Coolest Collection

You can now dress as cool as Kaia Gerber thanks to her latest capsule collection with Jimmy Choo.

The design house announced on Wednesday, January 22, that it’s teaming up with the 18-year-old model who has served as the brand’s muse for the past three years for a spring-summer collection that essentially defines model-off-duty.

“I jumped at the chance to work with Sandra [Choi, the creative director] on my dream capsule of shoe and boot styles, it was such an honor to be able to brainstorm creatively and I am so thrilled with the result,” the model said in a press release from the brand. “I wanted an effortless on/off duty wardrobe that could work with any look in a color palette that talked to my Cali roots while adapting to any city, at any time anywhere.”

This concept led to the creation of four standout styles — ranging from a combat boot to a block-heel slides — that mix laid-back West Coast vibes with ‘90s grunge.

There’s the K-Cruz, which is a lace-up snakeskin boot in a mahogany hue that’s chic and edgy. The K-Jesse is a beige suede western-inspired bootie. For something a bit dressier, the K-Slingback comes in a trendy snakeskin finish with a pointed toe and the black K-Slide perfectly embodies minimalist confidence.

As if these must-have styles weren’t enough to sell Us on this collection, there’s also a charitable aspect to the line. Fifteen percent of all sales will go to the model’s organization of choice: the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“The mission of St Jude has always been closely connected to my family,” she said. “From the beginning I wanted this collaboration to have a charitable element and I am so grateful that I can support this incredible organization alongside Jimmy Choo.”

To see some awesome behind-the-scenes shots of the brunette beauty shooting the campaign, keep scrolling!