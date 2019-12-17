



Winter’s not officially here yet, but the spring-summer 2020 Chanel Beauty collection is! Inspired by the dreamy hues of the Namib desert, the new line includes a stunning combination of peachy rose hues, cool browns and romantic mauves in matte and shimmery textures.

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

Chanel’s Global Makeup and Color Designer Luca Pica traveled to the heart of the desert in Southern Africa to find inspiration for the collection. The result was a lineup of easy-to-use products, designed for either a touch of makeup or a full face beat.

Holiday Gift Guide 2019: 18 Luxury Beauty, Fashion and Lifestyle Gifts Fit for a Celebrity…or That Special Someone

In addition to being super easy to use, they’re also versatile. For example, there are five neutral-metallic shades of the Ombre Premiere Laque Longwear Liquid Eyeshadow ($36) that can be layered on for bold color or dabbed onto the lid for a little shimmer. Additionally, the Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick ($45) is a must-have if you love the monochrome makeup look, as it’s designed for the eyes, lips and face.

One of the most stunning products in the Desert Dream collection is the Eclat Du Desert Illuminating Powder ($65), which features a sand dune motif engraved into the shimmery pressed powder. It also includes a brush to easily sweep it onto the high points of your face when you’re on-the-go.

Holiday Gift Guide: Adorable Beauty, Fashion and Jewelry Stocking Stuffers You’ll Want to Give — and Get!

Another star in the collection is the Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow ($62), available in two color curations: one with neutral shades like brown and beige and the other, sunset-inspired tones like rose and pink.

The rest of the limited-edition collection reflects the collection’s universally flattering shades. There are two shades of liner that can also be used as shadow, coral lipstick with a satin finish and two shades of mauve nail polish to complete your romantic beauty look.

The Desert Dream collection is available now on Chanel’s website and will be able to purchase at Chanel boutiques in January and department stores and specialty stores in February.