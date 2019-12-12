Gone are the days when stocking stuffers weren’t cool. Sure, you can still throw in some gum, travel-sized toothpaste and maybe even some beef jerky, but there’s so much more exciting stuff worth gifting, too. We’ve rounded up some of the best small-but-mighty beauty, fashion and jewelry presents she’ll adore this holiday season.

For the beauty lover, we have a list of gifts that will appease both the enthusiast and the expert. For example, you can never, ever go wrong with stocking a makeup-wearer up with a mascara set or a bedazzled lip balm that’s impossible to lose in the bottom of a handbag. Throw in a set of masks for an at-home spa session or a fancy fragrance set and you have yourself a beauty-filled stocking that dreams are made of.

Fashion and jewelry lovers might feel impossible to shop for, but there are plenty of classic and timeless styles perfect for every aesthetic. Consider a minimalist gold necklace to help her elevate any outfit or a pair of rhinestone hair pins to turn bad hair days into good ones. If she’s been thinking about jumping onboard the headband trend, gift her a big embellished one from the Lele Sadoughi x Stoney Clover collection that will surely leave her feelin’ merry and bright.

Keep scrolling for even more of our favorite stocking stuffers to consider, like drool-worthy skincare sets, candies and cozy beanies. And if you need even more shopping inspiration, don’t forget to check out our luxury gift ideas and men’s gifts, too!