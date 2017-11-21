Giving thanks! Us Weekly caught up with celebs – everyone from Jason Biggs to Jennie Garth – to find out why they’re counting their blessings this year. Watch the video to see what they’re thankful for.

Jason Biggs, Actor

I am thankful for Us Weekly. Without Us Weekly, well my year would have sucked, I’ll tell you that much. This would be a year that’d I’d be not thankful. I am [also] thankful for my son, who was born a couple weeks ago. He’s terrific. And I’m thankful for my wife, ‘cause she’s a hero. And more than ever I’m like, ‘Woah – moms are amazing.’

Candace Cameron Buré, Actress

I’m really thankful for my Roomba that vacuums my floor all day long and when I’m not home. I’ve got a lot of hardwood floors! [But] I’m most thankful for my family, and that I get to be home for Christmas and just spend the whole month of December with them, uninterrupted.

Jennie Garth, Actress

This Thanksgiving I’m thankful for my daughters. My oldest is home from college and so we’re all together again and nothing makes me happier.

Andy Grammer, Musican

I’m thankful, honestly, that I even get to do this. I’m so lucky that I get to play music for a living.

Radio City Rockettes

We’re thankful the sisterhood and the legendary line.

Kel Mitchell, Actor

I’m thankful for my beautiful wife, for bringing in my beautiful, beautiful daughter, Wisdom.

Melissa Joan Hart, Actress

I am so thankful for my family. I’m thankful for my three healthy, strong, amazing boys and all the trouble they give me.

Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin, WWE Star

I’m thankful that my wife is five months pregnant with our first child, and it’s gonna be a girl, and I can’t wait to meet her.

Marc Murphy, Celebrity Chef

I’m very thankful for my kids and I love traveling with them.

Bellamy Young, Actress

I’m most thankful for, that in spite of the fact that things look dark a lot of the time, there are increasing number of conversations about loving each other and including each other and finding ways to do that.

Ashley Wagner, Figure Skater

I’m thankful for the people in my life that help me stay cool, calm and collected. This Olympic season is insane, and [I’m thankful for] having so many incredible people in my life help me get through it all.

Malin Akerman, Actress

I’m thankful for my son and my family, and that we’re all in good health. Knock on wood!

