How does Andy Grammer keep his head up? His 3-month old daughter helps him out. The “Honey I’m Good” crooner, 33, stopped by Us Weekly on November 3 and couldn’t help himself from gushing over his first child, Louisiana K Grammer. As previously reported, Grammer and his wife, Aijia Lise, welcomed Louisiana on July 28. Watch the video to hear him reveal the song he wrote for her.

The singer told Us, “First of all, nothing matters. Why are we even talking about music? My daughter’s the most amazing part of my day!” He also revealed that having a daughter has not only changed his life, but the way he thinks about music. “It’s so sweet because you have access to the deepest parts of your life. It happens so quick.”

The music sensation just dropped a new album The Good Parts, which is available for pre-order now. When asked if his daughter has started to listen to his music, he responded: “I wrote one [song] specifically for her. Which is another cool thing about having a little girl. You can write lyrics to a loved one. There’s a song on the record which is one of my favorites called ‘Always.’ And if I sing it to my wife, ‘You and me will be always.’ That’s a sweet thing to say to your wife,” he explained. “But when you sing it down towards your little girl, it becomes special and really sweet.”

“I had my birthday this year and I just really missed my mother. So I invited all my friends over to share stories about my mom,” he said. “Which is a vulnerable, kind of awkward thing to ask of all your close friends. And they all came over and we had this really powerful ugly cry through the night, through my birthday.” Grammer’s mom passed away from breast cancer in 2009. He remembered, “And I’m like man this is a part of my story that is really hard for me to share with people. And that was the best part of the story. So the line in the song is ‘Tell me the story, but don’t leave the good parts out.’ All the stuff that’s difficult to share but is the most interesting to share once you do share it.”

Tickets for Grammer’s The Good Parts tour are on sale now.

