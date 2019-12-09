Men are famously difficult to shop for, but it’s far from impossible to find a gift for every guy in your life. To help make it easier to pick out the perfect present this holiday shopping season, we’ve curated a bunch of cool grooming and style finds for every gentleman in your life.

If you’re determined to find something for the man on your list in the beauty aisle, there are plenty of essentials out there to elevate his vanity. If he’s constantly traveling, you can’t go wrong with gifting quality skincare must-haves, like the Kiehl’s Men’s Groom-On-the-Go Set. Classic dudes will be thrilled to find a swanky new cologne in their stocking and beard-obsessees will surely benefit from a kit full of grooming necessities.

And if you find yourself overwhelmed in the men’s fashion aisle, let Us break down some options you can’t go wrong with. Gift the cozy, couch-lovin’ fella a pair of fleece-lined slippers like this top-rated pair from Sorel. For the dog dad with a phone background of his pooch, gift him a hilarious and genius Dog Breed Necktie from Uncommon Goods. And the fashion-forward guy deserves an on-trend item, like this cool, colorblock sweater from J. Crew.

Want more? Well, there are plenty of stylish accessories and lifestyle items to keep on your radar, too. From a timeless and sophisticated watch and Kanye West’s Yeezy slides to bourbon-infused gummies and luxury luggage, the men on your shopping list are in for a treat.

Keep scrolling for a look at our favorite holiday gifts for every type of man! And if you’re looking for even more shopping inspo, be sure to check out our luxury gift ideas!