Trend-setters! Stars hit the red carpet for the 26th annual SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19, wearing their best and most beautiful looks. With so many fashionable A-listers like Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Reese Witherspoon in attendance, there wasn’t necessarily one overall trend that dominated the awards show. Instead, there were five strong standouts that we cannot get enough of.

SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: Celebs in Dresses and Gowns

Colors seriously came into play on Sunday night, with different hues having their own wow-worthy moments. We saw lots of hot pink ensembles on celebs like Sophie Turner, Cynthia Erivo and Molly Sims while black and silver numbers also popped in the crowd thanks to the stunning gowns of Lupita Nyong’o, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Witherspoon.

But possibly our favorite style trend of the evening had nothing to do with color. Though there weren’t a ton spotted,pants P made a splash in a seriously big way Sunday night. Millie Bobby Brown stepped out in a silk taffeta Louis Vuitton coat dress and trouser suit pairing that took more than 125 hours to create. Fellow Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke also wore a dressy pant look complete with a sheer top that had one of the longest, most stunning trains on the SAGs red carpet. Then there was Fleabag’s Sian Clifford, who’s Zuhair Murad plunging velvet suit included a sexy smoking jacket with beautifully embellished buttons.

Keep scrolling to see stars rocking all 5 of the hottest style trends at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.