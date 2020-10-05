Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Cover 'Vogue Italia' — and It's Hot!

Couple #goals! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin covered the October 2020 issue of Vogue Italia and it’s one of the sexiest spreads we’ve seen in a long time.

On Monday, October 5, the magazine released its latest issue in celebration of legendary photographer Helmut Newton. The cover features the lovebirds laying on a bed in a steamy embrace, with Justin shirtless in navy slacks and Hailey in a dark blue YSL dress by Anthony Vaccarello.

Styled by Mel Ottenberg and shot by Eli Russel Linnetz, this is far from the only hot image in the spread. In one of the other pictures, the 23-year-old model straddles the 26-year-old musician wearing a red latex dress, with matching pantyhose and patent leather pumps. Meanwhile, he keeps it pared down once again in wool and cashmere trousers.

Though these sexy shoots are a common occurrence for the young, hot couple these days, it wasn’t always comfortable for the duo. “It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, lived under the eyes of all,” she explained in the accompanying interview. “But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality, and admit who you are.”

She continues explaining that for a long while, she didn’t even like to kiss him in public where people might be watching.

“But I realized that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide.”

So now they don’t! They continue to showcase their love for all the world to see. “Many still see us as eternal teenagers, Justin in particular,” she says. “Instead we are a married man and woman, committed, and comfortable with their sexuality. We are as individuals and consequently we are together. Our chemistry comes from these private and profound awareness.”

And she doesn’t see anything wrong with appearing sexy and allusive. “I embrace my body and my femininity. I see nothing wrong with it.”

The October 2020 issue of ‘Vogue Italia’ hits stands on Tuesday, October 6.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)