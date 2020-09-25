Katie Holmes has a new beau, Emilio Vitolo Jr.! And their couple style off the charts.

The duo was first spotted together on September 1, enjoying a dinner at Antique Garage in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. A few days later, they were seen on another date, kissing and enjoying each other’s company while dining outside at another Manhattan eatery.

“Katie is absolutely head over heels in love with Emilio,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She has wanted a stable guy in her life for a while and has found that with him.”

According to the insider, she’s “happy she can be free and comfortable with her relationship.” Unlike her previous flame, Jamie Foxx, which was always such a private union. It seems that she’s definitely been embracing this new relationship the fullest, strolling around the streets of NYC hand-in-hand looking very fashionable!

So far, most of their looks have been quite casual but nevertheless trés chic. For instance, on Monday, September 21, the Dawson’s Creek alum rocked a pair of beige sweats, which she paired with a slouchy tee and double-breasted blazer for a model-off-duty homerun. Meanwhile, he appeared dapper and handsome in a blue V-neck sweater, jeans and a gray overcoat.

In fact, the pair’s coat game has been quite strong! On Tuesday, September 22, Holmes donned a navy military coat featuring standout gold buttons while Vitolo paired his slim-fitting outwear with a checkered cap.

Keep scrolling to take a look at the new couple’s style.

