See Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Most Stylish Couple Moments

Hautest couple ever! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are one of the most aesthetically pleasing pairs around — and we’re not just talking about their good genes. And now that they’re expecting their first child, we’re taking a look back at some of their most stylish couple moments.

Couple Twinning: See the Fashionable, Romantic Pairs Who’ve Matched Their Styles

The Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador and the “Pillowtalk” singer, who began dating in December 2015, always slay the street style game, sometimes even in coordinated outfits! But the duo also knows how to bring it when it comes to red carpets and fashionable front row affairs. After all, they made their red carpet debut at the 2016 Met Gala looking robot-chic for the Fashion in Age of Technology theme. While Hadid dazzled in a simply stunning Tommy Hilfiger gown, Malik turned heads with a mechanical-looking arm created by Versace.

From off-duty sleek to luxuriously fabulous, keep scrolling to check out the soon-to-be-parents’ best couple looks.