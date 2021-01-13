It’s official! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are the coolest, most stylish parents in Hollywood.

On Tuesday, January 12, the 25-year-old model shared a pic of herself and her hubby in honor of Malik’s 28th birthday. In the shot, the couple looks as fashionable as ever in casual-cool getups.

“Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever ☺️ Wish you the best every single day.”

The birthday boy appeared laid-back and edgy in a gray knit sweater underneath a pair of orange overalls, which he wore tucked into black Nike socks with tan Nike sneakers and a cream-colored beanie. Meanwhile Hadid looks equal parts a trendsetter, just with a touch of whimsy. Wearing a big gray robe coat, the blonde beauty accessorizes with a graphic scarf, a Sherpa-trimmed Prada bucket hat and unicorn slippers. Because, why not?

Hadid threw Malik a video game-themed birthday party at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing a series of pics from the fun-filled affair to her Instagram Story. She decorated with vintage arcade machines, custom decor featuring the former One Direction member’s face and a floral arrangement that resembled the cover of his upcoming album, Nobody Is Listening. Plus, Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro made a cake from his New Jersey shop, Carlo’s Bakery.

Hadid and the X Factor alum have been on-again off-again since they started dating in November 2015. The couple went public in January 2016 via Malik’s “Pillowtalk” music video. In June 2016, they broke up and got back together just days later, before calling it quits again in March 2018 and January 2019. Then in January 2020, Us Weekly broke the news that the duo were back together, with the catwalk queen announcing their pregnancy in April.

“She’s so excited to be a mom and so happy to be pregnant and to be embarking on this new journey of motherhood, especially with Zayn by her side,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

Malik took to Twitter in September 2020 to announce their first-born’s arrival, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of him holding his daughter’s hand. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he wrote in the tweet. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

