Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Best Fashion Moments of All Time

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been making fashion history ever since the world-famous pair took their relationship public in 2012. From street style to the red carpet, the duo never fails to make the headlines for their double take-worthy couples style.

Like all of Us, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have undergone major style evolutions over the years. For example: Kardashian’s recently vowed to dress a little less sexy per West’s requests, making minidresses and sheer ensembles a potential thing of the past.

Us Weekly’s Stylish will never get over the couple’s first Met Gala debut together in 2013. The KKW Beauty founder donned a long-sleeved floral dress brought to life by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. West looked dapper in a classic suit by the same designer.

As stunning as the mom-to-be looked, she regretted the gown at first, which some critics compared to a couch. “I was Kanye’s plus one & so nervous!” she admitted in a tweet on May 6, 2019. “I didn’t know anyone & I’m sure no one wanted me there lol. I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now.”

“I look back and I’m like, ‘wow, they had the vision. This is sick,’” she added in a video for Vogue.

Kardashian and West tied the knot in Florence, Italy, in May of 2014, two years after giving birth to their first daughter, North. Ever since, the Skims founder and Yeezy mastermind have continued to slay. One of the buzziest looks of recent is their matching looks from the 2019 WSJ Innovator Awards.

The mom of four paired blue leather chaps with a denim-on-denim jumpsuit for the occasion. West matched his wife by wearing a blue Burberry suit, a turtleneck and a chain necklace.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more of the couple’s most iconic fashion moments over the years!

