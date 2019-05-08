The things we do for fashion. Kim Kardashian sacrificed a lot to fit into her iconic, wet Met Gala look on Monday, May 6.

For the annual fashion event, the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hit the pink carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, wearing a tan beaded dress from Thierry Mugler. Her “wet” style was inspired by the look of a California girl who had just stepped out of the ocean, hence nailing the event’s theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

However, wearing the tight silicone look meant Kardashian would have to abstain from using the restroom and sitting, as a team of people were enlisted to lace her into a restrictive corset beneath the dress. “Okay, so Anna [Wintour], if I don’t sit down for dinner, now you know why,” she told Vogue in a video published on Instagram Wednesday, May 7. “I’ll be walking around, mingling, talking, but I cannot hardly sit. I can only, like, half sit.”

After getting all glammed up, she realized that her look would prohibit her from being “able to pee for about four hours.”

“We’re coming up with a plan for what we do in case of an emergency,” the reality personality continued. “I honestly haven’t peed this whole time, you guys. So of course I’m going to have to pee, like, a million times [inside the Met].”

Kardashian’s look sparked backlash from many online spectators because of how it shaped her waist. The Bachelorette alum Melissa Rycroft, for one, said via Instagram on Monday that the Selfish author’s appearance was “not natural” and “not something young ones should be looking up to.”

The KKW Beauty Founder’s personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, defended her amid the criticism.

“To make things clear 1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her ass off 6 days a fucking week, she wakes up early AF and is dedicated. 3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work!,” Alcantara wrote in her Instagram Story on Monday. “MOST IMPORTANTLY I don’t give a shit about your opinions on her body, if you think she fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside the gym and THAT is commendable!”

This is the seventh Met Gala appearance for Kardashian. For 2018’s event, she wore a shimmering gold gown from Versace.

