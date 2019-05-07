The only thing better than one stylish celebrity? Two! And, fortunately for Us, the red — ahem, pink — carpet at the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on Monday, May 6, was filled sexy couples, sweet sibling duos and pretty pairs who embraced the evening’s extravagant “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme.

For starters, the Kardashian-Jenner clan made the Met Gala both a family *and* romantic affair. A blonde Kris Jenner hit the carpet first with her BF Corey Gamble, and she took her place at the top of the stairs to watch her famous brood arrive. Soon after, Kim Kardashian (showing off her itty bitty waist in a custom Mugler mini) and Kanye West (in all black everything) took their turn, and then came the youngest Jenner sisters.

Kendall and Kylie did their best high-fashion Velma and Daphne from Scoobie Doo impersonations in orange and purple feathered Versace frocks. And after posing with her big sis, the Kylie Cosmetics founder cozied up to her beau Travis Scott on the red carpet.

Met Gala 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

Another theme of the night? Newlyweds! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made their first public appearance since their surprise Las Vegas wedding after the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, in coordinating color-block numbers, while Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre showed off their style-star status in metallic looks.

Oh, and then there were the ever-stylish Olsen twins, who offered their own understated (but perfectly thematic!) take on camp by arriving in #twinning vintage Chanel ensembles that proved black is anything but boring.

From Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez to Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus, keep scrolling to see all the fab couples fashion from the 2019 Met Gala!