Celebrating Zaddy! Zayn Malik turned 28 on Tuesday, January 12, and Gigi Hadid threw him a fun-filled birthday party at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The model, 25, shared a series of photos from the video game-themed bash on her Instagram Stories after writing a sweet tribute to the former One Direction member.

“Team No Sleep ! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special,” Hadid, who gave birth to the couple’s first child in September 2020, captioned a rare picture of herself and Malik linking arms while all dressed up. “Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day.”

The Los Angeles native later uploaded snaps from the “Vibez” singer’s “Z-Day,” showing off various arcade machines with games like Pac-Man, The Simpsons and Super Mario as well as balloons, candies and other party decorations.

While Malik did not post any pictures from his party, he did take a moment to thank his 30.2 million Twitter followers for thinking of him on his big day.

“Thanks to everyone sending birthday messages and wishes today !” he tweeted on Tuesday. “Having a great day! big love ! X.”

Hadid and the former boy bander started dating in November 2015 and went public with their relationship two months later in the music video for his debut solo single, “Pillowtalk.” They broke up in June 2016 but got back together days later, only to call it quits again in March 2018 and January 2019. Us Weekly broke the news in January 2020 that the couple were back on again, and the runway star announced her pregnancy that April.

“She’s so excited to be a mom and so happy to be pregnant and to be embarking on this new journey of motherhood, especially with Zayn by her side,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. A second insider added, “As much as Zayn is doting on Gigi, she has been equally as supportive of him and doing small gestures to show him she appreciates him and how excited she is for this new chapter.”

A third source told Us in May 2020 that despite their ups and downs over the years, Hadid was “madly in love” with Malik after withdrawing “from the spotlight” helped her separate “her career from her private life.”

Scroll down to see more photos from the England native’s 28th birthday party!