Preparing for parenthood! Pregnant Gigi Hadid is getting ready to welcome her and Zayn Malik’s first child.

“Gigi is somewhat of a spiritual person and is practicing all the self-care and good, positive-vibe rituals to prepare her and Zayn for their baby,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively of the model, 25.

The insider adds, “As much as Zayn is doting on Gigi, she has been equally as supportive of him and doing small gestures to show him she appreciates him and how excited she is for this new chapter.”

Us confirmed on Tuesday, April 28, that the Los Angeles native is expecting. “Gigi is pregnant and she and Zayn are so in love,” a source told Us at the time.

A second insider told Us on Wednesday, April 29, that Hadid “always wanted to start a family” with Malik, 27.

Another source added of the couple, who have a baby girl on the way: “It’s clear that he and Gigi have such a strong connection and so much love for each other.”

Two months ahead of the former Bravo personality’s pregnancy news, Hadid spoke about becoming a mother one day. “I think that as I get older — well, one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she revealed to i-D magazine in February.

Hadid and the former One Direction member started dating in 2015 and split three years later. After a brief reunion and another breakup in January 2019, Us broke the news in January that they are dating again.

“They got back together very recently,” a source told Us at the time. “They have been trying to make it work for three months but it has been slow and steady.”

Prior to their reunion, Hadid dated Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron for two months. The pair were spotted on a number of dates in August 2019. When Instagram users congratulated the former reality star, 27, on his ex-girlfriend’s pregnancy and joked he was the father, Cameron clapped back during a Wednesday Instagram Live video.

“Y’all are wrong in the comments,” he told his followers. “Y’all are terrible.”