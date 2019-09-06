



Justin Bieber is amazed by how good Hailey Baldwin looks without makeup and he just posted a photo on Instagram to prove it.

Yikes! ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race’ Star Farrah Moan and Diet Prada Accuse Ariana Grande of Stealing Outfit Ideas

In the pic, posted on Thursday, September 5, the supermodel stunned in a makeup-free shot wearing an oversized tie-dye shirt and fanny pack. Loving how good his wife looked, the singer posted the photo to his Instagram Story with the caption, “No makeup. Like what?? 😩😩😍😍” Then, to spread the word about her good looks even more, he took a screenshot of his Story and posted it on his Instagram feed. Couple #goals.

Baldwin appreciated the love. She commented on the post, which brought in over two million likes and counting, “making a girl blush over here.”

But there was one Instagram user who was deeply offended by the couple’s social media love fest. The person commented, “You don’t need to do this, if you really love each other, just live and enjoy it without trying to presume to appear or force someone else to see that ‘YOU’RE IN LOVE.’” Ouch!

Sam Smith Just Wore Heels on the Red Carpet — and Then Shared the Backstory That Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

Bieber decided to respond to the harsh comment. He replied, “Honoring your wife publicly is actually such an amazing and respectful thing to do. It’s not only reassuring to her, but it’s also a way of giving people something to look forward to.”

He continued, “I’m not forcing it down anyone’s throat, YOU follow ME. Should I not make songs about loving my wife or being in love or is that shoving my love for her down your throat too? This is my life. Unfollow me if you don’t like what I post.”

Bieber and Baldwin fans loved the way the “Baby” singer clapped back at the hater. The comments section quickly filled up with clapping emojis and support from followers. “They can do what they want. Stop looking if you don’t like it,” wrote one fan. Another said, “Stay you JB. She’s so cool.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!