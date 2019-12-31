



Someone call Hailey Baldwin! On Monday, December 30, Justin Bieber videotaped himself stripping down on the ‘gram to show off his remarkable tattoo collection.

It practically goes without saying that the 25-year-old has spent a solid chunk of his life under the needle. To prove it, he decided to give fans an up-close-and-personal tour of all his designs.

The singer posted a series of videos to his Instagram Story, showing off his body artwork. He did his best to capture all 60+ tattoos spanning all over — from his neck all the way down to his ankles.

With Tyler the Creator’s “Earthquake” playing in the background, the singer started videotaping his left wrist and filmed all the way up to his shoulder, revealing his detailed sleeve. Social media followers may instantly recognize three of his biggest designs: an owl on his upper left arm, the word “believe” on his forearm and a compass on his bicep.

Next, he pointed the camera towards the ground, giving fans a look at his colorful Takashi Murakami x ComplexCon Crocs. He then showed his calf to give viewers a glimpse of his designs of Jesus and praying hands, before moving on to his tattoo-laden chest. Two that are impossible to miss are the words “son of god” written across his abdomen and a cross in the center of his chest.

Bieber got his first tattoo in 2010, when he was just 16. The design was of a little seagull on his left hip, inspired by the book, Jonathan Livingston Seagull.

Just last week, the “Sorry” singer added yet another design to his already impressive canvas. He paid a visit to celebrity ink master Dr. Woo for the ultimate neck tattoo: a giant bird spreading its wings and the word “forever” written underneath in large script.

In the past, the star’s admitted to regretting one of his tattoos. In an interview with GQ, the Canada-native revealed that he had to alter a tattoo of his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. He said, “This is my ex-girlfriend, I kinda tried to cover her face up with some shading, but people still know.”