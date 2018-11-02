Ashlen Diaz is now post-Post Malone. Diaz, 22, and the rapper, 23, ended their three-year relationship “a month or two” ago, according to an Us Weekly source.

One source told Us it was Diaz who broke up with Malone. A second insider, however, said the split was mutual and added that Malone has been busy recording a new album in Utah.

The couple reportedly started dating in 2015, and Diaz supported Malone in those early days of his career, the insider said: “Ashlen booked Post a show in Dallas before he was big and knew what she was getting herself into. Post loves Ashlen and cares about her but lives his life as though he’s a rock star. He’s still so young.”

The insider also said Diaz has been “pretty upset about their breakup” and has alluded to their relationship drama in now-deleted Instagram posts.

The “Better Now” rapper — born Austin Richard Post — previously admitted that his career put a strain on the relationship. “It’s tough having a balance, between dedicating my life to music and dedicating time for Ashlen,” he said on The Breakfast Club in 2016. “It’s tough because you want to get into the studio, you want to do as good music as you can, sometimes you’re real busy.”

Malone was recently spotted cuddling with a mystery woman on a yacht in St. Tropez, but the PDA was part of a music video shoot.

