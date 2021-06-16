Post Malone Spends $1.6 Million on Diamond-Encrusted Veneers

A bite with bling! Post Malone debuted new pearly whites and get this: his new veneers come with 12-carat diamond fangs.

To get his sparkly smile, the 25-year-old singer turned to the pros, including Dr. Thomas Connelly, the self-proclaimed “father of diamond dentistry.”

“Post Malone completed his $1,600,000 smile reconstruction last weekend!! With a smile that shows off natural Porcelain Veneer work framed with 2 diamond fangs with a total weight of 12 carats, Post Malone literally has a $1 million smile,” Dr. Connelly started off his Monday, June 14, Instagram caption.

The dentist, who also works with DaBaby and Shaquille O’Neal, went on to thank his co-collaborators, cosmetic dentist Naomi Hayashi and Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers. “Post Malone’s epic ICE smile has set a new precedent in the music world of who has the most “Drip,” he wrote.

It’s no surprise that fans had a lot to say about the singer’s shimmering canines.

“This is beyond extraordinary! 🔥🔥🔥 fits perfectly for someone like @postmalone,” a user wrote. Another added: “🤍💎🦷Got me saying WOW!! 🦷💎🖤 love our fancy boi with all that ice🧊.”

Others, however, thought that dropping a casual $1.6 million on some new chompers was a bit, erm, excessive.

“That’s how you know you have too much money,” someone pointed out. Another chimed in, “And I’m just trying to have a beautiful normal smile.”

One follower even joked, “Kim, there’s some people that are dying,” referencing the time Kim Kardashian cried over dropping her diamond earring in the ocean.

Kardashian, 40, isn’t a stranger to glitzy grillz either. In March, she debuted a diamond-encrusted opal grill worth an estimated $18,000.

Unlike Post’s everyday veneers, the reality star’s grill is more of an accessory. In fact, she wore it for a photo shoot to promote KKW Beauty.

The bling, which was created by Gabby Elan Jewelry, was designed to cover her bottom eight teeth and features shimmering opal stones with flecks of pink, green, yellow, blue and purple. The gemstones are also outlined in pavé diamonds.

Us Weekly spoke to Elan Pinhasov, the co-owner of Gabby Elan Jewelry, and learned that the diamond frame totaled around $6,000 while the opals cost nearly double, ringing in at approximately $12,000.

Pharrell Williams has also had work done to his smile in recent weeks. The 48-year-old singer took to Instagram to show off his golden grill, which features an assortment of gemstones and diamonds. “The end of an era,” he captioned his post.