Big Libra energy! Kim Kardashian has added another beautiful piece of jewelry to her collection. This time, a diamond-encrusted grill with opal stones.

The reality star took to Instagram on March, 17 to show off her new bling and we’re pretty much speechless. Talk about sparkle!

The grill itself is designed to cover the bottom 8 teeth and features shimmering opal stones with flecks of pink, green, yellow, blue and purple over each tooth. The gemstones are outlined in pavé diamonds as well.

Kardashian captioned the the photo, “New opal birthstone grill alert,” and also tagged Gabby Elan Jewelry, the designer responsible for her new mouthpiece.

Gabby Elan Jewelry, which is based in Calabasas, has quite the roster of celebrity clients including Pharrell, A$AP Rocky and Heidi Klum. More recently, the company created Dua Lipa’s butterfly grill, which she wore to the 2021 Grammys on Sunday, March 14.

Us Weekly spoke with Elan Pinhasov, co-owner of Gabby Elan Jewelry and, while the official price was not released, and learned that the opal and diamond mouthpiece is estimated around $18,000.

Pinhasov notes that the diamond pavé frame totals around $6,000, due to the quality of the stone, while the opals themselves cost nearly double that, ringing in at “around” $12,000.

Kardashian has had this bling on her radar for quite some time too, because according to Pinhasov, the piece took nearly 2 months to create.

“We have really skilled diamond-setters and stone-setters with a lot of experience, which is why it came out so perfect,” the jewelry guru tells Stylish over the phone.

Kathyrn Money from Brilliant Earth also notes that opal stones are a “unique” choice for a grill. “Opals are popularly known for their milky, rainbow glow and fire … it’s the perfect complement to the sparkle of the surrounding diamonds.”

People obviously had a lot to say about the soon-to-be lawyer’s new bling and quickly took to commenting on her post. Influencer Natalie Halcro noted she was “obsessed” with the flashy mouth piece, while Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania supported the pricy purchase, writing, “I think I want this.”

Other fans were a bit more critical of Kardashian’s new sparkly smile, noting that the last time she posted a picture of a glitzy grill to Instagram was prior to her Paris robbery. One user very frankly points out, “Remember you posted a pic of your grill and then got robbed.”

This is in reference to a post the KKW Beauty founder shared back in 2016, showing off a diamond grill via Instagram. A few days later, $10 million of her jewelry was stolen in a violet robbery in her Paris hotel room.