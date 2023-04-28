Post Malone Denies ‘Doing Drugs’ to Lose Weight: I’ve ‘Never Felt Healthier’

Getting candid. Post Malone opened up about how fatherhood played a role in his recent weight loss amid fan speculation.

“Hello everybody, i hope you’re having a great night. i wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage,” the Grammy winner, 27, captioned an Instagram selfie on Friday, April 28. “I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier.”

Malone noted that becoming a dad offered him a new outlook on life. “I guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel,” the musician, who welcomed his first child in June 2022, continued. “Next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!”

The “Circles” performer concluded: “I’ve spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y’all. you make my heart beat. i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i’ll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time. if you’re having a hard time or need some love, i can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep f—king crushing it. goodnight nerds😤spread love and rock on🥾🥾🥾.”

The New York native announced that he was expecting his first child with his now-fiancée in May 2022. “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” he said in a statement at the time. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

One month later, the rapper confirmed his daughter’s arrival. While discussing a trip to his studio on The Howard Stern Show, Malone said he kissed his “baby girl” before leaving the house.

In response, Howard Stern asked if Malone previously addressed his little one’s birth.

The songwriter explained that he kept the news to himself because he wanted his loved ones to make their “own decisions” about sharing moments from their lives. He also corrected Stern, 69, by referring to his partner as his fiancée. He has yet to reveal his significant other’s identity.

Malone gushed about getting to become a father for the first time, telling Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in June 2022, “I think, as a kid, I was like 4 or 5, and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere. … It was a baby doll and I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere. And I don’t know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it. And I guess, Zane, I’m so pumped up. I’m going to be a hot dad.”