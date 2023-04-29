Yeehaw! The stars have dusted off their cowboy hats and boots in time for another Stagecoach Festival.

Katie Thurston hit the Indio, California, festival on Friday, April 28, with a group of pals. The former Bachelorette, 32, stunned in a Free People fringe vest and a leather miniskirt, which she showed off via her Instagram Stories.

Upon returning to her AirBnB after Day 1, a social media follower asked Thurston which performer she was looking forward to seeing this weekend. She replied, “It ain’t Stagecoach without [Blake Horstmann].”

Horstmann, another Bachelor Nation alum, hit up the Friday festival with his girlfriend, Giannina Gibelli.

“See y’all at the Honky Tonk Tomorrow,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram selfie from the festival grounds, teasing the 34-year-old Colorado native’s DJ set on Saturday, April 29.

The Love Is Blind alum, 30, rocked a strapless denim maxi dress, black combat boots and a cowboy hat for the first day. Her boyfriend, for his part, opted for a white printed button-down, black jeans and a beige hat.

Horstmann — who has been a Stagecoach staple through the years, which even became part of his Bachelor in Paradise story lines — and the Georgia native have been dating for more than one year.

“It’s been awesome. It’s been amazing, honestly, it’s been incredible,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022 of their romance. “I’ve been in the ‘public eye’ for four years now, but this is the first time I’ve dated somebody in public. So I was very nervous about that, and I wasn’t sure what to expect. But honestly, it’s been incredible. I cannot believe the support from Bachelor Nation and the Love Is Blind [community], the Netflix side of things. It’s been amazing. [The] last year’s been pretty magical, so can’t complain over here.”

While Horstmann, Gibelli and Thurston rocked out in the Stagecoach crowd, the likes of Melissa Etheridge and Luke Bryan took to the stage.

The American Idol judge, 46, sported a classic black tee, jeans and baseball cap during his set, in which he performed a setlist from his most popular hits. Bryan then dropped an unexpected announcement for concertgoers.

“How we feeling everybody?” the “That’s My Kind of Night” artist asked the crowd in the middle of his Friday set, per social media footage. “So, I got a brand-new single coming out next Friday. … If you go on TikTok, I put it on my TikTok. Y’all [will] hear a sample of it tonight. It’s uploading tonight if y’all want to hear a little piece of [‘But I Got A Beer In My Hand.’]”

