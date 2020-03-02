Cowboy Casanova? Blake Horstmann isn’t going to let his past keep him from attending the upcoming Stagecoach Music Festival in April.

“Yes, I am definitely still going,” Horstmann, 30, told the Daily Mail on Saturday, February 29, about the country festival. “I’m not going to let people shame me into not going to a music festival.”

The Bachelorette alum, who made waves during the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise after admitting to sleeping with two contestants, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman, back-to-back at the three-day concert in 2019, has his heart set on going back to the desert.

“I’ll be a little more careful, but I’m really looking forward to it,” he joked.

Following his exit from Paradise, the Colorado native penned an Instagram post owning up to his mistakes saying he had “no one to blame” but himself, but he still had a sense of humor about the whole situation.

“Never forget that we are all human and not characters on television. I want to thank those of you that have sent me kind words and encouraging messages. Those have helped more than you will ever know,” he wrote in September 2019 via social media. “I hope that this is not the end of my story and I can look back at this summer and be grateful for the lessons learned and the friends made.”

He concluded his emotional letter by adding the hashtag, “#imstillgoingtostagecoach.”

Earlier in the BIP season, which aired during summer 2019, Horstmann was accused of ghosting Miller-Keyes, 24, who claimed the duo had been “together” before the series and during the lead up to the infamous festival. At the time, Horstmann said he thought their relationship was just a hookup.

Things got more dicey when fans learned that Horstmann was also linked to Schulman, 27, before coming onto BIP.

Despite all of the drama that began thanks to the country music festival that takes place every April in Indio, California, the Denver resident is able to poke fun at himself. In fact, his Instagram profile currently reads: “Probably met you at Stagecoach.”

Since wrapping BIP, Horstmann has not dated anyone new, but he has spent a lot of time with his fellow Bachelorette Colton Underwood and Jason Tartick.

In September 2019, Schulman and Tyler Cameron were photographed eating dinner together, but the Russia native told Us Weekly exclusively in October that the meal was “not a thing.”

“I’ve had people reach out to me and ask me about what’s going on there but whenever you take a certain picture and you focus on one little thing — whether it’s two people or 10 people sitting at a table — it can get blown out of proportion,” she explained. “You really can’t go out with another Bachelor person without people thinking you’re dating or something’s going on. It’s silly.”

For her part, Miller-Keyes left the season with Dean Unglert and the two are still together. In February, the couple adopted a dog together. “He’s officially ours and we couldn’t be happier,” the Virginia native wrote via Instagram on February 25, announcing the newest addition to their family.