Not exactly what Blake Horstmann saw coming for 2020. The 30-year-old Bachelorette alum revealed he was recently punched in the face while out with friends in New York City.

“Unfortunately I was in New York and some crazy person decided to punch a bunch of us standing there and I was on the wrong end of one of the punches, unfortunately, me and four other people,” Horstmann began on Monday, January 6 via Instagram Stories.

The Colorado native noted he went to the doctor and discovered he has a fracture in his orbital bone.

“I’m going to see a specialist,” he explained. “Good start to the new year. Happy New Year! … It’s already looks 1,000 times better than it did a couple days ago.”

Horstmann concluded that he won’t be doing a lot of Bachelor recap for the premiere of Peter Weber’s season on Monday via social media because of the incident.

The Bachelor in Paradise season 6 star seemingly got hurt while in Times Square for New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, December 31.

“2019 was a bumpy road. Mistakes were made and lessons learned,” Horstmann captioned a photo from the festivities on Wednesday, January 1. “Never been more excited to ring in a new year… 2020 is gonna be a good one #happynewyears #ihaveablackeye #newyorknewyork #byeee2019.”

While Horstmann didn’t get specific about the “mistakes” he made in 2019, the former sales representative came under fire in August 2019 after he released his private text messages with Caelynn Miller-Keyes from the night they had sex during the Stagecoach Festival.

“I wanted to take time to address what is being portrayed in these episodes. I made a lot of mistakes this past year that I’m not proud of,” he wrote after Miller-Keyes, 24, accused him of lying about the nature of their relationship during the season 6 premiere of BiP. “I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn. I never expected to have to do something like this, but after finally seeing the episodes I feel like I have no choice but to release the text exchanges between her and myself. This is the last thing I wanted to do, but my name and character are being attacked. My name is all I really have.”

While Horstmann later deleted the messages from Instagram, he joked about attending the music festival again in October.

“No one is gonna slut-shame [me] into not going to a music fest,” he wrote at the time.