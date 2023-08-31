American Idol Alums Gabby Barrett Cade Foehner Expecting Baby No 3

The American Idol family just got a little bit bigger.

Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner, who competed on season 16 of the ABC reality competition series, announced on Wednesday, August 30, that they are expecting baby No. 3.

“SWIPE for a surprise #livingthedream,” the musicians wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a series of images. In the first picture, the couple sit on a stage with bright pink lights and a black box, while the second photo reveals that the box reads, “Baby #3.” A third slide shows a clip of Barrett holding an ultrasound machine to her stomach. “There she is,” she says.

After meeting on the set of American Idol in 2018, Barrett and Foehner got engaged in March 2019 and tied the knot in Texas seven months later. While they eventually found love, the twosome were hesitant to approach each other at first.

“I had saw him and I remember asking him to make a video together,” Barrett shared in her 2020 mini-documentary, Breakthrough: Gabby Barrett. “I saw you and I didn’t come up to you though because I was nervous and then we took a picture together.”

The country singers welcomed their first child, Baylah May, in January 2021. Barrett shared the happy news a few days later via Instagram with the caption: “Got to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. Meet our girl 🥰Baylah May Foehner 1.18.21”

The following year, the pair made headlines after they defended themselves for choosing not to show their daughter’s face via social media.

“For the people constantly commenting on Baylah’s face being blocked out of pictures, she is our daughter,” Barrett wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “We will not purposefully take pictures with her face in them because we keep her face identity private.”

Barrett added that she and her husband are “protecting her from weird predators,” concluding, “Please respect how we’ve decided to protect our child.”

Barrett’s social media upload came hours after she wished the Baylah May a happy 1st birthday with an Instagram slideshow.

“My heart. My precious little girl. My daughter,” she gushed. “It’s not possible to explain in words the love a mother has for her child. But being a parent has made me appreciate my mother and father a whole lot more for what they did for my siblings and I. I will defend and protect you always. My No. 1 goal in this life does not have to do with singing/entertaining, but raising a God-fearing Christian, who loves Christ more than her mom and dad could ever. Praise God for you my love, and for motherhood.”

The twosome announced in May 2022 that Barrett was pregnant with their second child, a baby boy, whom they welcomed that November.

“Soaking up the newborn days with baby brother. What a precious gift from our Lord! Augustine Boone Foehner 10.27.22 💙 (Pronounced UH-GUS-TIN,” Barrett captioned an Instagram photo of the newborn and his older sister.