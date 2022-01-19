Out of sight! Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner don’t plan to show their daughter Baylah’s face via Instagram no matter what their followers say.

“For the people constantly commenting on Baylah’s face being blocked out of pictures, she is our daughter,” the Pennsylvania native, 21, wrote on her Tuesday, December 18, Instagram Story. “We will not purposefully take pictures with her face in them because we keep her face identity private.”

The “I Hope” singer noted that she and her fellow American Idol alum, 25, are “protecting her from weird predators,” concluding, “Please respect how we’ve decided to protect our child.”

Barrett’s social media upload came hours after she wished the 12-month-old a happy 1st birthday with an Instagram slideshow.

“My heart. My precious little girl. My daughter,” the American Music Award winner gushed. “It’s not possible to explain in words the love a mother has for her child. But being a parent has made me appreciate my mother and father a whole lot more for what they did for my siblings and I. I will defend and protect you always. My No. 1 goal in this life does not have to do with singing/entertaining, but raising a God-fearing Christian, who loves Christ more than her mom and dad could ever. Praise God for you my love, and for motherhood.”

She and Foehner celebrated their baby girl’s big day with a Disney trip. While sharing vacay photos, Barrett covered Baylah’s face with a black heart emoji.

The Texas native posted the same photo to his own account, writing, “Happy birthday to my sweet tooty, pooty, pumpkin pie, darlin’, baby, lovey, cutie. You sure make me a proud Daddy, munchkin. One of my favorite things is watching you play with your baby doll trying to imitate mommy. It is Incredible to see your mothering qualities budding out even now. You will be a great mother someday. You have a great one to teach you. When I try to type words about you, I cannot help but think of God’s graciousness to provide me a heritage. I am grateful for you, my daughter. May Christ grant you great fruitfulness for the Glory of His name.”

The songwriters welcomed their little one in January 2021, five months after Barrett debuted her baby bump via Instagram.

The duo met and fell in love on season 16 of American Idol, getting engaged in March 2019. They wed in October of that same year in Texas.