The next American Idol winner! Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on October 27.

The “I Hope” singer, 22, shared the happy news via Instagram on Wednesday, November 2. “Soaking up the newborn days with baby brother. What a precious gift from our Lord!” she captioned her infant’s social media debut. “Augustine Boone Foehner 10.27.22 💙 (Pronounced UH-GUS-TIN).”

Barrett announced in May that she was pregnant with her and Foehner’s, 26, second child.

“My son. 💙Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day!” she gushed via Instagram, alongside a video of her ultrasound.

Foehner also shared the ultrasound on social media at the time.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing, strong and fruitful Bride! @gabbybarrett_ She is currently carrying another precious life made in the image of God. A son to bear out name into the next generation,” the Texas native wrote. “Our children will rise up and call her blessed, this husband also, praises her. Proverbs 31:28.”

The country singers welcomed their first child, Baylah May, in January 2021. Barrett shared the happy news a few days later via Instagram with the caption: “Got to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. Meet our girl 🥰Baylah May Foehner 1.18.21”

The pair have kept their life pretty private online, including when it comes to their children and showing their faces.

“For the people constantly commenting on Baylah’s face being blocked in pictures, she is our daughter, the “Good Ones” singer wrote on Instagram in December 2021. “We will not purposefully take pictures with her face in them because we keep her face identity private.”

The couple met as contestants on season 16 of American Idol in 2018. They were each hesitant to approach each other at first.

“I had saw him and I remember asking him to make a video together,” the Pennsylvania native shared in her mini-documentary, Breakthrough: Gabby Barrett. “I saw you and I didn’t come up to you though because I was nervous and then we took a picture together.”

Although neither Foehner nor Barrett ended up coming off the show as winners, they did find love in the process. In March 2019, the couple announced via social media that they were officially engaged.

“Not a day nor hour more can I wait for you to be my bride,” the “Baby Let’s Do It” singer wrote via Instagram. “Ladies and gentlemen, the future Mrs. Foehner!”

Almost seven months later, the former ABC stars tied the knot in Texas in October 2019.

“Officially a Mrs. 💗💍,” Barrett gushed on Instagram at the time.