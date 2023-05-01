Ex’s and oh’s? Elle King — who has been engaged to fiancé Dan Tooker since 2020 — sparked split speculation when she performed at the 2023 Stagecoach Festival wearing a jacket emblazoned with one word: “Single.”

The country artist, 33, took to the Indio, California, festival stage on Friday, April 28, rocking an eye-catching neon yellow suit. The chest of the blazer featured two hot pink thunderbolts with red shadowing. The back of the top showcased one large thunderbolt in the same pink and red hues, with “Single” overlaid in black, designed in an Old English font. King paired the ensemble with a white corset top.

Rob Schneider’s daughter began dating Tooker in 2019. The couple got engaged one year later — and they both popped the question.

“We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning,” the “Worth a Shot” artist artist shared via Instagram at the time. “I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker … but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way. So I immediately got down on my knee too.”

The Grammy winner gushed: “I love you, Daniel. One year down, forever to go. I said Yes by the way and so did he!”

Following their double proposal in October 2020, the duo went on to suffer multiple miscarriages before King became pregnant with their rainbow baby, son Lucky, whom the pair welcomed into the world in September 2021.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Ahead of Lucky’s arrival, the Grammy nominee gushed over her “wonderful partner” via Instagram.

“He’s the love of my life, he also literally carries me up the stairs every night, washes my hair, combs it and bathes and dries off the lower half of my body,” the “Drunk” artist shared in July 2021. “Thank you to @tattooker for being a good sport and such a dream at taking care of me through this pregnancy!!!”

One year later, King revealed that she was living her “dream” with her son and Tooker.

“I’m really excited to bring Lucky out on the road. It’s been a really big dream of mine to become a mom and have a family. And I’ve always kind of dreamt about having my family touring with me and seeing the world and experiencing life together,” she told Music Mayhem Magazine in August 2022. “It’s really, really fun and it fills up my heart and he’s the best.“

Prior to her romance with Tooker, King was married to Andrew Ferguson from 2016 to 2017.

Keep scrolling to see King’s 2023 Stagecoach ensemble: