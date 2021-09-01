Elle King Gives Birth, Welcomes Rainbow Baby With Fiance Dan Tooker

Mommy’s little miracle! Elle King gave birth to her rainbow baby, her dad, Rob Schneider, announced on Wednesday, September 1.

“THE WORLD JUST GOT 8.1 POUNDS BETTER!! CONGRATULATIONS ELLE AND DAN!!” the 57-year-old comedian wrote via Instagram, seemingly revealing the newborn is a baby boy. “LOVE, GRANDPA ROBBIE.”

The singer, 32, revealed her and fiancé Dan Tooker’s pregnancy news in March, writing via Instagram: “Well, we did something! Me and @tattooker made a little human!”

Sharing the announcement came with “fear,” the Los Angeles native added. “This miracle baby comes after two very big losses,” Rob Schneider’s daughter explained at the time. “It’s a terrifying and extremely painful experience for everyone. But the sun always rises, and I never really let go to let the universe decide when I was ready. I remember every pregnancy announcement felt like a dagger to me. I’m telling you, our babies come. And I love you. What women go through on this journey make us nothing less than WARRIORS. So thank you for your prayers and love for our high-risk pregnancy!”

Not only did the “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer share her baby bump progress with her social media followers, but she showed her budding belly at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April. King performed “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Miranda Lambert as a “very sober pregnant lady,” she joked.

Tooker was a “wonderful partner” throughout King’s pregnancy, the actress told her Instagram followers in July.

“He’s the love of my life, he also literally carries me up the stairs every night, washes my hair, combs it and bathes and dries off the lower half of my body,” the then-expectant star gushed at the time. “Thank you to @tattooker for being a good sport and such a dream at taking care of me through this pregnancy!!!”

King got engaged to the tattoo artist in October 2020 after dating for one year — and they both proposed.

“We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning. I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker … but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way,” the bride-to-be wrote via Instagram. “So I immediately got down on my knee too. I love you, Daniel. One year down, forever to go. I said Yes by the way and so did he!”