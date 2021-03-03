A country cutie is coming soon! Elle King is pregnant with her and fiancé Dan Tooker’s first child after previously suffering multiple miscarriages.

“Well, we did something!” the singer, 31, captioned her Wednesday, March 3, Instagram reveal. “Me and @tattooker made a little human! We are very excited to share the news that we are pregnant. This news comes with a great deal of fear, and I hope that all mothers-to-be, in whatever sense that may be, know that I am trying to be very sensitive. You see, this miracle baby comes after two very big losses. It’s a terrifying and extremely painful experience for everyone. But the sun always rises, and I never really let go to let the universe decide when I was ready. I remember every pregnancy announcement felt like a dagger to me.”

The Los Angeles native encouraged her Instagram followers who felt the same way to have hope. “I’m telling you, our babies come,” King wrote. “And I love you. What women go through on this journey make us nothing less than WARRIORS. So thank you for your prayers and love for our high-risk pregnancy!”

The “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer went on to joke about the irony of her releasing her latest single, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” while expecting. “I am a very sober pregnant lady,” King concluded.

She and the tattoo artist got engaged in October 2020 after one year of dating. “We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning. I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker … but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way,” the bride-to-be captioned her Instagram announcement. “So I immediately got down on my knee too. I love you, Daniel. One year down, forever to go. I said Yes by the way and so did he!”

The songwriter is actor Rob Schneider’s daughter with his ex London King, and the Benchwarmers star, 57, exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in May 2018 about Elle’s singing success.

“It’s sweet now because you don’t want to be the kid of a famous person and I’m just so glad at this point in my life I get [people saying,] ‘You’re Elle King’s dad?’” Schneider said at the time. “I’m just really happy for her that she’s really getting to a good place creatively that she’s just thrilled about.”

The Saturday Night Live added that Elle doesn’t come to him for any advice, adding, “She’s got her own thing that she’s doing.”