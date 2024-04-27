Stagecoach Festival 2024: See What the Stars Wore

Elle King and more stars are bringing the country flair to Stagecoach Festival 2024.

King, 34, kicked off the Indio, California, festival with a rousing performance on Friday, April 26, where she set the stage ablaze with her ensemble. King wore a cropped lilac blazer that had flames embroidered on the sides and letters on the back that read “#1 Baddie” in a graphic font. She sported a matching skirt, which complemented her tube top and oversized sunglasses.

Of course, King wasn’t the only Stagecoach attendee to bring it on the festival grounds. Bachelor Nation personality Hannah Godwin, for her part, stepped out on Friday in a strapless denim top and white cutoff shorts. To add a country touch, Godwin, 29, completed her ‘fit with brown cowboy boots and a straw hat.

Godwin attended Friday’s performances with her husband, Dylan Barbour, who wore all black to the festivities.

Keep scrolling to see the stars’ best 2024 Stagecoach looks: