Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Elle King, Hannah Godwin and More Stars Bring Their Festival Best to Stagecoach 2024

By
Stagecoach Festival 2024: See What the Stars Wore
8
Elle King and Hannah Godwin.Getty Images; Angel Montalvo

Elle King and more stars are bringing the country flair to Stagecoach Festival 2024.

King, 34, kicked off the Indio, California, festival with a rousing performance on Friday, April 26, where she set the stage ablaze with her ensemble. King wore a cropped lilac blazer that had flames embroidered on the sides and letters on the back that read “#1 Baddie” in a graphic font. She sported a matching skirt, which complemented her tube top and oversized sunglasses.

Of course, King wasn’t the only Stagecoach attendee to bring it on the festival grounds. Bachelor Nation personality Hannah Godwin, for her part, stepped out on Friday in a strapless denim top and white cutoff shorts. To add a country touch, Godwin, 29, completed her ‘fit with brown cowboy boots and a straw hat.

STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal

Godwin attended Friday’s performances with her husband, Dylan Barbour, who wore all black to the festivities.

Keep scrolling to see the stars’ best 2024 Stagecoach looks:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Hannah Godwin
Ballroom Baby DWTS Lindsay Arnold Pregnant Expecting 2nd Child

Lindsay Arnold

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!