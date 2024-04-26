Could Beyoncé be saddling up for a performance at Stagecoach 2024?

A semitruck emblazoned with the singer’s face and the title of her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, was spotted on the grounds of the country music festival on Friday, April 26, a source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly.

Beyoncé, 42, who released the concept album last month, is not listed on the lineup for Stagecoach, which kicks off Friday at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. However, many fans think she will make a surprise appearance in honor of her recent foray into country music.

The Cowboy Carter truck was previously seen at Coachella last week, which is held on the same grounds as Stagecoach. Beyoncé never showed up to the music festival, leading fans to believe that the truck was instead teasing a Stagecoach performance.

Beyoncé previously left an indelible mark on Coachella in 2018 when she became the first Black woman to headline the festival. Her two-hour performance received widespread acclaim and is the subject of the 2019 documentary concert film Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.

The Cowboy Carter truck sightings at Stagecoach come days after Beyoncé posted several snaps of her posing next to a similar vehicle. In the photos, which were uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday, April 23, the Grammy winner donned a black cowboy hat with matching leather pants and a fringed leather jacket.

Beyoncé has been rocking cowboy hats since she wore one to the Grammys in February, one week before announcing Cowboy Carter. She has since spoken about why it was important to her to explore different genres on the album.

“This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed … and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive,” she wrote via Instagram last month. “The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”

Beyoncé also noted that she felt “honored” to be the first Black woman with a No. 1 single on the Hot Country Songs chart, a distinction she earned with the single “Texas Hold ’Em.”

“My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant,” she wrote.

While it remains to be seen whether Beyoncé will make an appearance at Stagecoach, the confirmed performers include Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Jelly Roll. Several artists featured on Cowboy Carter are also slated to perform, including Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer and Willie Jones.