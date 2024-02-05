Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Why Beyonce’s Western Look at the 2024 Grammys Is a Clue About Her Next Music Project

By
Beyonce s Grammys 2024 Look 722
Beyoncé Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Fans are convinced Beyoncé was trying to tell Us something with her outfit at the 2024 Grammys

After skipping the red carpet, Beyoncé, 42, was seen in the audience at the Sunday, February 4, ceremony — as her husband, Jay-Z, accepted the Dr. Dre Impact Award — in a western look by Louis Vuitton. The ensemble included a studded leather jacket covered in the French fashion house’s Damier pattern, which was reimagined by Pharrell Williams when he took on the role as the menswear artistic director in February 2023. 

The piece — which debuted in the luxury label’s fall/winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection — was originally paired with coordinating pants on the runway, but Beyoncé made the look her own, opting for matching shorts.

She pulled the look together with a rodeo-inspired belt clad with the official Louis Vuitton monogram motif and a crisp white button-up shirt. She topped her look off with a white cowboy hat. 

Members of the Beyhive quickly took to X with questions and theories about the look’s meaning. 

Beyonce Grammys 2023 Audience 2

Related: See All of Beyonce’s Grammys Looks: From 2000 to Present Day

“Beyoncé’s outfit at the Grammys. Was mother teasing a country era?” one fan wrote on the social media platform as a second suggested, “Beyoncé in this checkered colored outfit like she finna go to the rodeo.” A third gushed, “CAN WE FINALLY GET A BEYONCE COUNTRY ALBUM?” 

Beyonce s Grammys 2024 Look 720 Victoria Monet and BeyoncE
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Others felt the moment honored her Texas roots. “Beyoncé’s outfit paid homage to the south and to Houston. That wasn’t by mistake,” a fourth fan added.  

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

While Beyoncé has long incorporated western themes in her music (think “Daddy Lessons” from Lemonade) and her Ivy Park athleisure line, rumors have been swirling for some time that she may fully lean into the aesthetic with her upcoming music projects. 

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Arrivals

Related: The Best Fashion From the 2024 Grammys: What the Stars Wore

Following the release of Renaissance in July 2022, Beyoncé confirmed that the album — which won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at the 2023 Grammys — is the first part of a three-act project.

Renaissance was a love letter to house music, leading fans to speculate that Act 2 could be a country record and Act 3 may see Beyoncé unleash her inner rock star. 

Before after feet care concept, female foot, chiropody isolated on white background, studio shot

Deal of the Day

20% Off! Get Cracked Feet Ready for Spring With These Moisturizing Socks View Deal

Beyoncé has spoken little about the projects but is known to leave Easter eggs through her clothing. 

Throughout her Renaissance World Tour, the hitmaker wore mostly metallic, disco-inspired ensembles. She even asked fans to wear silver to concerts in August and September 2023 to celebrate her birthday. 

In this article

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Take Penelope to Beyonce B-Day Show

Beyoncé Knowles

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!