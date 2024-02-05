Fans are convinced Beyoncé was trying to tell Us something with her outfit at the 2024 Grammys.

After skipping the red carpet, Beyoncé, 42, was seen in the audience at the Sunday, February 4, ceremony — as her husband, Jay-Z, accepted the Dr. Dre Impact Award — in a western look by Louis Vuitton. The ensemble included a studded leather jacket covered in the French fashion house’s Damier pattern, which was reimagined by Pharrell Williams when he took on the role as the menswear artistic director in February 2023.

The piece — which debuted in the luxury label’s fall/winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection — was originally paired with coordinating pants on the runway, but Beyoncé made the look her own, opting for matching shorts.

She pulled the look together with a rodeo-inspired belt clad with the official Louis Vuitton monogram motif and a crisp white button-up shirt. She topped her look off with a white cowboy hat.

Members of the Beyhive quickly took to X with questions and theories about the look’s meaning.

“Beyoncé’s outfit at the Grammys. Was mother teasing a country era?” one fan wrote on the social media platform as a second suggested, “Beyoncé in this checkered colored outfit like she finna go to the rodeo.” A third gushed, “CAN WE FINALLY GET A BEYONCE COUNTRY ALBUM?”

Others felt the moment honored her Texas roots. “Beyoncé’s outfit paid homage to the south and to Houston. That wasn’t by mistake,” a fourth fan added.

While Beyoncé has long incorporated western themes in her music (think “Daddy Lessons” from Lemonade) and her Ivy Park athleisure line, rumors have been swirling for some time that she may fully lean into the aesthetic with her upcoming music projects.

Following the release of Renaissance in July 2022, Beyoncé confirmed that the album — which won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at the 2023 Grammys — is the first part of a three-act project.

Renaissance was a love letter to house music, leading fans to speculate that Act 2 could be a country record and Act 3 may see Beyoncé unleash her inner rock star.

Beyoncé has spoken little about the projects but is known to leave Easter eggs through her clothing.

Throughout her Renaissance World Tour, the hitmaker wore mostly metallic, disco-inspired ensembles. She even asked fans to wear silver to concerts in August and September 2023 to celebrate her birthday.