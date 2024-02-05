As always, the 2024 Grammy Awards proved itself to be music’s biggest night, but one performer came out on top.

Phoebe Bridgers took home the most awards from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4.

Bridgers won four awards, including three with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, who perform together as the three-piece girl group Boygenius.

Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song went to Boygenius for their song “Not Strong Enough.” The group also took home Best Alternative Music Album for their debut record, The Record. Bridgers also received a Grammy in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for SZA’s song “Ghost in the Machine,” which she’s featured on.

When the nominees were announced in November 2023, SZA received the most nominations across a total of nine categories. Her song “Kill Bill” was up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best R&B Performance — all of which she lost.

SZA also racked up a few nominations for other songs like, “Love Language” for Best Traditional R&B Performance, “Snooze” for Best R&B Song (which she won) and “Low” in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category. SZA’s SOS record, her second studio album, also received two nods — Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B Album (which she won).

It was definitely a big female vocalist year at the Grammys. Before she took home four awards, Bridgers, along with Victoria Monét, racked up seven nominations.

Monét had some major nominations under her belt, including Record of the Year and Best R&B Song for “On My Mama,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Hollywood,” Best R&B Performance for “How Does It Make You Feel,” Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for her Jaguar II album and Best New Artist.

Serban Ghenea also received seven nominations for his work as an audio engineer and mixer for artists like Jon Batiste, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, among others.

The strong woman in music theme continued with Rodrigo, Swift, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark and Miley Cyrus all receiving six nominations overall. Batiste and Jack Antonoff also picked up six nods. Swift, Cyrus and Eilish all took home two awards.

Upon hearing the news of her nominations, Cyrus sent a sweet message thanking fans for their support over the years.

“Congratulations to all of this years [sic] Grammy nominees. Watching women rule the music industry makes me proud,” the “Flowers”singer wrote on social media, in part. “It’s fun to be nominated & exciting to win but having my music LOVED around the world is the real trophy.”