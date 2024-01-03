Your account
Stylish

Boygenius’ Best Fashion Moments: Inside Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus’ Punk Style

By
Boygenius' Best Style Moments: Pics
6
Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, of Boygenius.Getty Images(3)
Boygenius’ Best Style Moments: Pics
Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of Boygenius. Getty Images(3)

The three members of Boygenius — Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus — are known for writing emotionally devastating (but still catchy) songs, but they’ve also established themselves as certified style stars.

While promoting their debut full-length album, The Record, in 2023, the trio frequently stepped out in coordinating suits and proved that they know how to do menswear better than the boys. For their summer 2023 tour, the band wore custom looks designed by Thom Browne, who dressed Jenna Ortega, Janelle Monáe, Olivia Rodrigo and more for the 2023 Met Gala.

“We’re having so much fun,” Dacus told Teen Vogue in June 2023 after the band performed in drag at a show in Nashville, Tennessee. “That is the message I think people are mostly getting, and the one that I want them to get. We are happy and having fun, and that is not frivolous at all. Fun is essential.”

hair

Keep scrolling for a look back at Boygenius’ best style moments:

