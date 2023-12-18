While 2023 has been the year of the monster tour — with Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Drake and others hitting the road for colossal shows after sitting on the sidelines due to COVID — there have been some incredible releases within the last 12 months. Olivia Rodrigo defied the sophomore slump with Guts, an album that showed maturity without losing the edge of her debut. Indie-rock supergroup Boygenius — Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker — finally gave fans a full-length LP packed with tattoo-worthy lyrics. Victoria Monét, known for cowriting some of Ariana Grande’s biggest hits, stepped into the spotlight herself with her debut album.

They’re just a few among a slew of artists, from newcomers to longtime favorites, whose music we couldn’t stop listening to this year. The following list — presented alphabetically — consists of full-length albums only. This means no rereleases (sorry, T. Swift) and no EPs (sorry, Kelsea Ballerini, whose post-divorce banger Rolling Up the Welcome Mat was an instant classic).

We hope you find some new music to add into your rotation. And if you disagree with our picks, well, remember that — to paraphrase the multihyphenate drag duo The Boulet Brothers — music is art, and art is subjective.

Boygenius, The Record

After wowing listeners with their self-titled EP in 2018, Boygenius teamed up for their first full-length album following years of fan anxiety that the EP was a one-off project. Simply titled The Record, the LP is a mix of plaintive, folk-inspired ballads and straightforward rock bangers that sounded incredible in the arenas Boygenius sold out all year long. The album’s first two tracks are a perfect example of the multitudes the band contains: “Without You Without Them” opens The Record with a breathtaking, three-part a cappella harmony, while the raucous, guitar-heavy “$20” kicks everything into overdrive. The group is also fantastic at spotlighting each member’s talents, giving each vocalist the chance to sing lead on a couple of tracks. But they’re never better than when they’re together, as on “Not Strong Enough,” which finds them taking turns on the verses and harmonizing on the chorus. — Eliza Thompson

Standout Track: “Satanist,” a rollicking invitation to join Boygenius for some dabbling in satanism, nihilism and anarchy

Boys Like Girls, Sundays at Foxwoods

Boys Like Girls are still emo after all this time, and Sundays at Foxwoods is the prime example. Their first album in 11 years brings listeners back to the halcyon days of MySpace with some nostalgic tracks (“The Outside”) while also highlighting a newer, synth-inflected sound (“Blood and Sugar”). As with every Boys Like Girls record, there is that meaningful ballad (here it’s “Cry”) that tugs on the heartstrings but feels right at home sandwiched between two energetic songs. The band’s lyrics speak directly to listeners who’ve also gone through their fair share of growing through the years, just like the band. With the industry’s current pop-punk resurgence, the four-piece group has thrown themselves right back in the mix. — Shelby Stivale

Standout Track: “The Outside,” a quintessential emo track with lyrics about “the class of ’04” that’ll make anyone feel like they’re in high school again

Chappell Roan, Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Our first encounter with Roan, when a passenger on a party bus to Medieval Times requested “Pink Pony Club,” was briefly confusing. The song opens with Roan’s wistful vocals, accompanied only by piano — decidedly not party-bus music. But it soon erupts into a synth-laced track about dancing at a West Hollywood strip club, at which point it becomes clear that Roan’s music is perfect for a party bus. Her debut album, Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, is full of candy-colored earworms like “Red Wine Supernova” and “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” that are ideal for soundtracking wild nights out, but Roan isn’t afraid to show her vulnerability on slower tracks. The piano-based ballad “Coffee,” for example, explores the difficulty of meeting up with an ex after a breakup, while “Picture You” is a soaring love song about the fear of revealing the depth of your feelings. — E.T.

Standout Track: “Pink Pony Club,” an unbelievably catchy ode to dancing all night under the disco ball

Chris Stapleton, Higher

Stapleton has infused the country music world with a little extra soul ever since he released his debut album, Traveller, in 2015 — and Higher is a reminder of just how necessary that is. As always, Stapleton’s gruff vocals are complemented by his wife and longtime collaborator, Morgane, who provides a sweet contrast to his signature rasp. Stapleton knows what works and he sticks to it, letting his guitar prowess shine on the blistering and bluesy “South Dakota” and showing his delicate side on “It Takes a Woman.” His range pushes the limits on “Higher,” balancing the simplicity of his lyrics (“Your love’s the sunrise that turns my night into day / It gives me wings and lets me fly away”) with the complexity of his vocals. — Meredith Nardino

Standout Track: “White Horse,” which comes complete with a smoldering guitar solo and brazen cowboy charm

Cleo Sol, Gold

British singer Gold blends a nurturing voice, comforting lyrics and nostalgic beats into a stirring soul-gospel hybrid all her own. On Gold, her fourth studio album — which dropped just two weeks after her third, Heaven — she leans into her gentle yet affirming delivery to remind us that life is too short for fighting (“There Will Be No Crying”) and that we all deserve love (“Only Love Can Wait”). She is uplifting in “Reason,” a paean to spirituality, and speaks to intimacy in “Desire” (“Together we vibrate high / All I want is to feel”). While the nine-track Heaven has a lullaby vibe, the energizing Gold will take anyone to their happy place, wherever that is. — Robyn Merrett

Standout Track: “Life Will Be,” a cheery anthem that encourages listeners to get out of their heads and believe in themselves

Dolly Parton, Rockstar

The country legend decided to record her 49th studio album, Rockstar, after receiving what she felt was an unearned nomination last year to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In lesser hands, the result might have been a gimmicky mess, but Parton remains as versatile and iconic as ever, establishing her rock bona fides with a mix of originals and classic covers. The 30-track album includes collaborations with rock legends like Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney and Joan Jett, plus a gorgeous duet with Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus on “Wrecking Ball.” While some fans may be disappointed that there aren’t more new tunes here, it’s a pleasure to hear Parton’s voice — which has aged beautifully — blend so well with many other acclaimed musicians. If there’s still any debate about Parton belonging in the Hall of Fame, then Rockstar should settle it. — E.T.

Standout Track: “Purple Rain,” a nearly eight-minute version of the Prince classic that highlights the smoky qualities in Parton’s voice

Fatboi Sharif, Decay

While 2023 marked hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, it’s been an off year for the genre, with rap making few appearances on the top of the Billboard 200 and Hot 100. But if the sound has grown stagnant in the sun, hip-hop’s future may lie underground with bold voices like Sharif’s. The New Jersey native continued his breakout momentum from 2020’s Gandhi Loves Children with Decay, which is packed with atmospheric instrumentals (from producers Steel Tipped Dove) that enhance the haunting images of Sharif’s poetic lyrics. Sharif’s words weave together abstract phrases and pop-culture ephemera to create a trippy experience like no other. — Jason Brow

Standout Track: “Brandon Lee,” an apocalyptic dirge that makes you feel like a scavenger searching for some sign of hope in a long-dead world

Hozier, Unreal Unearth

Inspired by Dante’s Inferno, Hozier’s third record brings listeners on a journey through the circles of hell, from the descent into darkness — “De Selby (Part 1)” and “De Selby (Part 2)” — to the breakthrough of “First Light.” Always a storyteller, Hozier took on a new challenge here by writing and singing in Gaelic for the first time. He continues to blend poetry and politics (“Butchered Tongue”) and delves deeper into his own heartbreak than ever before (“All Things End”). Unreal Unearth is eclectic as can be but also focused and succinct, demonstrating that a gut-wrenching ballad about roadkill (“Abstract (Psychopomp)”) can sit perfectly beside a lofty tale of young love (“Damage Gets Done”). — M.N.

Standout Track: “Unknown/Nth,” a hypnotic ballad about betrayal with a bridge that will make your heart stop

Iggy Pop, Every Loser

The old school had a banner year in 2023. We got a critically acclaimed album by The Rolling Stones, the last-ever Beatles track and more rock elders getting their flowers from those they inspired. One such star was Pop, who dropped Every Loser, full of fury and dynamite, in January. Backed by stars like Travis Barker, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Dave Navarro, Stone Gossard and the late Taylor Hawkins, the punk forefather retains his ferocity and refuses to go quietly into that good night. This album shows that there is still plenty of gas in his tank, and he’s flooring it and riding straight on until dawn. — J.B.

Standout Track: “Neo Punk,” a tongue-in-cheek tune that takes the piss out of Pop’s contemporaries and offers a final ruling on the “what is punk?” debate

The Jonas Brothers, The Album

It was a major year for the Jonas Brothers, both personally (see: Joe’s headline-generating split from his wife of four years, Sophie Turner, in September) and professionally. For The Album, Nick, Kevin and Joe created songs that would be perfect for a stadium tour like the one they embarked on halfway through the year. While the overall theme of the music is more mature, with nods to fatherhood like “Little Bird,” quintessentially catchy JoBros tracks (“Wings” and “Waffle House”) are still sprinkled throughout. The trio lean into warm-weather vibes on songs like “Vacation Eyes,” “Summer Baby” and “Summer in the Hamptons,” but this is a record to listen to all year long. — S.S.

Standout Track: “Little Bird,” a dad ballad guaranteed to tug at the heartstrings

Joy Oladokun, Proof of Life

Jam-packed with heart and hope, Proof of Life is like a crash course in positive affirmations. Oladokun — a queer songwriter of color who proudly uses their music as a platform — breaks out of the confines of genre, delivering a revolutionary mix of folk, R&B and pop. From the opening track, “Keeping the Light On,” to the closer, “Somehow,” Oladokun paints a picture that’s both broad and deeply personal. Though still up-and-coming, the artist stands tall on duets with heavyweights like Chris Stapleton and Manchester Orchestra (“Sweet Symphony,” “You at the Table”) and shines among contemporaries Mt. Joy and Noah Kahan (“Friends,” “We’re All Gonna Die”). Oladokun’s message is one we can all learn from: Change can feel scary, but facing it head-on can lead to extraordinary growth. — M.N.

Standout Track: “Somebody Like Me,” a deceptively upbeat plea for love and support

Kali Uchis, Red Moon in Venus

Uchis has described her third studio album as an “erotic, sensual and glittery” record inspired by her zodiac sign, Cancer. That hits the mark: This music makes us want to fall — and stay — in love. Blending Uchis’ groovy R&B influences with her Colombian roots, Red Moon in Venus captivates with silky ballads like “I Wish You Roses” and emotional tracks like “All Mine,” on which she pleads, “I hate your phone, throw it away / Wish it had never been invented / What if for now, we just pretend the world don’t exist?” The romantic project, which also features a song with Uchis’ boyfriend, rapper Don Toliver, is packed with cosmic themes and Spanish-only lyrics, confirming her vocals are hypnotic in any language. — R.M.

Standout Track: “Fantasy,” a sultry mid-tempo jam that feels like a romantic daydream

Lana Del Rey, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Say what you will about her Waffle House antics, but Del Rey remains one of America’s best songwriters — and that fact is apparent as ever on her ninth album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Forgive the unwieldy title, because the song of the same name is among Del Rey’s best work in years, featuring a lovely Harry Nilsson reference and a metaphor that would read as tortured if anyone else sang it. Del Rey has a reputation for seeming morose, but “The Grants” — which includes a gospel-inspired backup vocal — is almost hopeful, with the pop star singing about the importance of treasuring your favorite memories through the years. Did You Know also features a few standout collaborations with Del Rey’s pals Father John Misty, Jon Batiste and Jack Antonoff, the last of whom performs with Bleachers on “Margaret.” — E.T.

Standout Track: “Sweet,” an understated love song that includes a lyrical nod to “The Greatest” from Del Rey’s excellent 2019 album, Norman F–king Rockwell

Lil Yachty, Let’s Start Here.

Lil Yachty, one of the stars of rap’s nascent SoundCloud/mumble scene (that which is the most dismissed by the oldheads), came through with an album that no one expected. Let’s Start Here. is a trip that sees Yachty depart from his minimalist trap beats to embark on a journey into cosmic psychedelic soul. Songs like “The Black Seminole,” “Running Out of Time,” and “The Zone~” showed Yachty could be multifaceted and expansive, something no one expected from the man behind the minimalist “Minnesota.” If anything, Let’s Start Here. proves that still waters do run deep. — J.B.

Standout Track: “The Zone~,” which expands like nebulas exploding in the lens of a telescope

The Maine, The Maine

The self-proclaimed “Arizona Emo Group” turned their 16th year as a band into a standout success with their self-titled album. With a mix of high-energy, dance-inspired sounds (“Leave in Five”) and heartfelt ballads (“Funny How?”), this record is The Maine putting their stamp on alternative rock. Dark and gritty lyrics (“I’m looking for my friends, so sick of blending in / And every night it ends, the same as it begins / With my one drink turns to one smoke / Wish I could jump out the window,” from “How to Exit a Room”) make it a departure from years past, including 2021’s XOXO: From Love & Anxiety in Real Time, displaying just how much the band has evolved since their 2007 debut. — S.S.

Standout Track: “How to Exit a Room,” in which singer John O’Callaghan offers an escape route for listeners “desperate for a different point of view”

Man on Man, Provincetown

As real as sweat, as undeniable as a heartbeat. Man on Man’s Provincetown sees the duo — Roddy Bottom and Joey Homan, partners in music and in life — create a lo-fi punk celebration replete with pulsing synths, rhythmic drumbeats, unapologetic guitar riffs and vocals that dance between intimate pillow talk and smoky secrets shared in back rooms. Provincetown is drenched in fuzz and romance — the former courtesy of J Mascis on the closer “Hush,” and the latter from Bottom and Homan’s love — and the album captures an after-midnight attitude that comes with a shot, a lit cigarette and an invitation to go to a dark corner for some fun. — J.B.

Standout Track: “Haute Couture,” the next queer punk anthem

Masego, Masego

While many may have become familiar with Masego thanks to Drake’s “Champagne Poetry” — which sampled Masego’s 2017 track “Navajo” — the musician (real name Micah Davis) has been producing soul-satisfying tunes for years. His self-titled sophomore project marks his first album since 2018 and shows why artists like Kehlani and Alex Isley have relied on him to take their tracks to the next level. With Masego, the singer invites us into his colorful world, brought to life with his luscious saxophone solos and jubilant vocals. He makes even songs about heartbreak and despair like “Down in the Dumps” and “Bye Bye My Love” feel exciting and upbeat. — R.M.

Standout Track: “Sax Fifth Avenue,” which speaks to the challenge of doing what you love even when it doesn’t always pay the bills

Mitski, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We

After dabbling in disco-tinged synthpop on 2022’s Laurel Hell, Mitski turned her eye toward the American West for her seventh album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We. The Japan-born artist has called the record her “most American album,” and she’s not wrong. She mines vintage folk and country for songs like the aching ballad “My Love Mine All Mine,” which gets its twang from mournful pedal steel, while the stunning opener “Bug Like an Angel” hints at gospel with the addition of a 17-piece choir. Mitski albums are always full of emotional catharsis, but The Land takes it to a new level. For proof, see “I Don’t Like My Mind,” in which Mitski belts about eating a whole cake during “an inconvenient Christmas.” — E.T.

Standout Track: “The Deal,” in which the narrator gives her soul to “a bird perched upon a streetlight”

Niall Horan, The Show

If The Show reveals anything about this former One Direction member, it’s that he’s found love — and cemented himself as a solo artist to be reckoned with in the process. (His sophomore album, Heartbreak Weather, was overshadowed by the COVID pandemic). While songs like “Heaven” seem to channel a specific muse, tracks like “Meltdown” — about “those moments where it feels like the whole world is against you” — have become anthems for any heartbroken fan who needs a pick-me-up. Horan pulled from his own life when creating these tracks, writing about his experience leaving his 20s behind and the ups and downs of adulting on the album’s title track. — S.S.

Standout Track: “Meltdown,” an uplifting reminder from Horan to his fans that his music will always be there for them when they’re struggling

Olivia Rodrigo, Guts

In 2021, Sour turned Rodrigo, a former Disney Channel darling, into a certified critical success. When it came time to release her sophomore effort, Guts, Rodrigo avoided possible fan disappointment with ease. As she moved away from the heartache of her early teens, Rodrigo’s sound matured along with her. She doesn’t stray too far from her original formula — “Vampire” packs as powerful a punch as “Drivers License” — but she changes just enough to make it clear she’s here to stay. Edgy anthems “All-American Bitch” and “Get Him Back!” bristle with young female rage, while ballads “Making the Bed” and “The Grudge” turn inward to examine her insecurities. Witty, honest and ambitious, Guts reinforces Rodrigo as one of the defining artists of her generation. — M.N.

Standout Track: “Pretty Isn’t Pretty,” a vulnerable admission of feeling powerless against society’s beauty standards

Reneé Rapp, Snow Angel

After making a name for herself as an actress on both stage (Mean Girls: The Musical) and screen (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Rapp shows she can do it all with her intimate debut album. While there are some heavy songs about breakups and mental health struggles, Rapp is not afraid to bring humor and personality to her delivery. On “Talk Too Much,” written after she dreamed that she’d killed her girlfriend, she sings, “Having said all that / Do you still wanna be with me? / ‘Cause like I, I wanna be with you / Like, like maybe even forever.” Throughout Snow Angel, Rapp shares what she’s really feeling — and leaves no stone unturned. — S.S.

Standout Track: “Tummy Hurts,” an anthem for anyone whose ex has fallen in love with someone new

Shooter Jennings and the Werewolves of Los Angeles, Do Zevon

With younger generations adopting the venerable Steely Dan and Hall & Oates as their chill rock icons du jour, there’s a case for a Warren Zevon revival. The artist flying that flag is Jennings. The two-time Grammy winner brings an outlaw twang to Zevon tracks like “Lawyers, Guns and Money,” “Excitable Boy” and “Werewolves of London” on Do Zevon, which is less of a covers album and more of a celebration of the late musician. Recorded at the 2022 Rebels & Renegades Music Festival, the album showcases Jennings’ talents as a performer and Zevon’s profound songwriting, capturing a lifetime of emotions in just a handful of words. — J.B.

Standout Track: “My S–t’s F–ked Up,” which Jennings turns it into an ode for those whose minds and souls have been warped by this ordeal we call life

Travis Scott, Utopia

After taking a step back from the spotlight following his 2021 Astroworld Music Festival tragedy — where a crowd crush claimed the lives of 10 people — Scott returned to music with the release of Utopia, his first album in five years. Infused with the Texas-born rapper’s signature moody aesthetic and Western flair, the album also flaunts his artistic growth. It’s loaded with witty and possibly pointed lyrics (he seemingly shades ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s new boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, in “Meltdown”) as well as euphoric and unexpected transitions in songs like “Skitzo” and “Delresto (Echoes),” the latter of which Scott cowrote with Beyoncé. The record also boasts star-studded features from Drake, Kid Cudi and Bad Bunny, making listeners feel like they’re partying with their favorite A-listers. — R.M.

Standout Track: “Delresto (Echoes),” which feels like Scott merged his ambient world with Beyoncé’s disco era

Victoria Monét, Jaguar II

For years, Monét has been known as the brains behind some of Ariana Grande’s most popular tracks (“Pete Davidson,” “7 Rings” and “Needy,” to name a few), but this year was her turn to be front and center. She released her debut studio album, Jaguar II, in August after teasing tracks “Smoke” and “Party Girls,” captivating us with her silky-smooth vocals and bouncy beats. While the record has earned her a Best New Artist nomination at the 2024 Grammys (as well as noms for Best Engineered Album and Best R&B Album), Monét is clearly no rookie. From “On My Mama” to “Alright,” her songs are brimming with confidence and a deft ability to pivot from naughty to nice lyrics like a pro. Monét’s introduction is proof that R&B is in good hands. — R.M.

Standout Track: “On My Mama,” a slinky bop that samples the 2009 hit “I Look Good” by rapper Chalie Boy, who also appears in the music video

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

The highly anticipated follow-up to 2022’s American Heartbreak, Bryan’s self-titled album was entirely self-produced and announced just weeks before its August release. Bryan humbly warned listeners expecting a “chart-topper” that they’d be “severely disappointed,” but the record debuted at No. 1. Despite naming the album after himself, Bryan shines the spotlight on others throughout, joining forces with Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers and more on collabs that embody his never-twee brand of heartland heartbreak. On “Hey Driver” with The War and Treaty, Bryan takes a comfortable backseat to his fellow artist, earnestly telling Michael Trotter Jr., “This is your song.” Both heavy and hopeful, the 16-track collection confirms that Bryan’s viral “Something in the Orange” success wasn’t a fluke. — M.N.

Standout Track: “East Side of Sorrow,” a bittersweet reminder to “let it be, then let it go” even after life-changing loss