The greatest gift for Us in 2024 would be getting to see fan-favorite couples like The Bear’s Sydney and Carmy and Sweet Magnolias’ Ty and Annie finally get together on screen.

Since The Bear debuted in 2022, viewers and fans alike have been divided on whether the show should explore the potential romantic feelings between Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Carmy (Jeremy Allen White).

The pair developed a strong connection in the first two seasons while working together to open a restaurant. Despite the obstacles — including Carmy’s brief romance with Claire (Molly Gordon) — several scenes between the coworkers featured chemistry that was far from platonic.

Not everyone, however, is on board with Sydney and Carmy reevaluating their relationship through a romantic lens. Both Edebiri and White have been outspoken about wanting Sydney and Carmy to stay strictly friends.

“They got a lot of trauma on both sides. Like if even that [was explored] — I don’t think that window is open,” Edebiri exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “But if it were, there would need to be, like, two seasons where it’s just them doing therapy individually before that would even be an option.”

Meanwhile, Sweet Magnolias’ Ty (Carson Rowland) and Annie (Anneliese Judge) have been a fan-favorite pairing since the Netflix hit premiered in 2020. As lifelong friends, the twosome’s timing has always been off — Annie fell for Ty before he was ready and Ty developed feelings for Annie while she was dating someone else — but Rowland thinks that’s exactly what makes the potential couple so alluring.

“I think what they’re doing is turning the furnace on so gradually to get people’s excitement up,” Rowland exclusively told Us in July ahead of season 3, which saw Ty and Annie share a secret handhold in the finale.

“I love how the season ends with a subtle hint toward their relationship,” he added. “And it’s a massive cliffhanger of the season. I think that’ll cause people to want to come back [for] more. Because what happens after that? Are they together? Are they not? We don’t know.”

Keep scrolling to see which TV couples need to happen in 2024: