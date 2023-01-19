The Selena + Chef star, for her part, defended her connection with Dominguez. “We had just started working together,” she told the Los Angeles Times one month later. “I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!’ I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get the less they’ll care. For now it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like.”
Gomez added: “I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now.”
“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she shared with Vogue Australia in June 2021. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”
The Emmy winner, who plays Oliver, met actress Nancy Dolman in 1972 and they tied the knot eight years later. Short shared three kids, Katherine, Oliver, and Henry, with his late wife, who passed away in 2010 from ovarian cancer.
Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Aaron Dominguez
Before his mysterious departure from OMITB after playing Oscar in season 1, Dominguez sparked romance rumors with Gomez, which the two denied. The actor, however, has remained tight-lipped about his love life.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Amy Ryan
The Officealum, who became a fan-favorite with her portrayal of Jan, married Eric Slovin in 2011. They welcomed a daughter two years before their wedding ceremony.
Outside of her time playing Cinda Canning, the 30 Rock icon shares two daughters, Alice and Penelope, with husband Jeff Richmond. The twosome, who met at the Second City improvisational theatre troupe, got married in 2001 following six years of dating.
Credit: Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Nathan Lane
The 3-time Tony award winner, who brings Teddy Dimas to life, came out as gay in 1999. He tied the knot with Devlin Elliott in 2015 after nearly two decades together.