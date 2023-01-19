Finding The One. The Only Murders in the Building cast has had more success in their dating lives than their fictional counterparts.

The Hulu series, which premiered in August 2021, follows three strangers who form a bond over their love of true crime. After a mysterious death occurs in their New York City apartment building, Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin) come together to track down the killer.

While working on the first season of the hit comedy show, Gomez sparked romance rumors with her onscreen love interest Aaron Dominguez (Oscar). After trolls slammed Dominguez’s friendship with his costar, the actor took to social media to call out the hate.

“Remain Unfazed 😉 Happy Friday,” he captioned an Instagram selfie in February 2021 after showing a glimpse at the rude messages in his inbox.

The Selena + Chef star, for her part, defended her connection with Dominguez. “We had just started working together,” she told the Los Angeles Times one month later. “I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!’ I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get the less they’ll care. For now it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like.”

Gomez added: “I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now.”

After previously making headlines for her tumultuous relationship with Justin Bieber over the years, Gomez chose to not publicly address her personal life. For the Spring Breakers star, her dating life has come with many ups and downs.

“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she shared with Vogue Australia in June 2021. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”

Us Weekly broke the news in January 2023 that Gomez is dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart. “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” an insider revealed to Us about the couple’s “very casual and low-key” bond.

At the time, the source noted that Gomez and Taggart would “go bowling and to the movies” on their dates. “Selena can hardly keep her hands off him,” the insider added about the twosome “having a lot of fun together.”

Scroll down to see who the Only Murders in the Building cast has dated: