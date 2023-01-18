The heart wants what it wants! Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart were spotted out and about together just one day after Us Weekly broke the news of their romance.

The twosome were seen enjoying a bowling date at The Gutter in New York City on Tuesday, January 17, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The couple kept their fun-filled outing casual, with Gomez, 30, rocking a chic black sweatsuit and sneakers. The 33-year-old DJ, meanwhile, sported a long-sleeve green shirt and dark pants.

The laid-back rendezvous is indicative of the pair’s “low-key” relationship style. “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs,” an insider exclusively told Us on Monday, noting that the duo are “very casual and low-key” and “having a lot of fun together.”

The source added that the Only Murders in the Building actress is “so affectionate” with Taggart and can “hardly keep her hands off of him.”

Prior to his relationship with Gomez, Us broke the news in September 2022 that the “Closer” singer had been dating Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter, Eve Jobs. That same month, an insider told Us that while their romance began as a “casual summer fling,” it ultimately fizzled out.

While neither Eve, 24, nor Taggart have publicly addressed their split, the source initially shared that the twosome were “totally amicable” and “very mature and cool about going [their] separate ways.”

However, the California native seemingly wiped the EDM artist from all traces of her social media before deleting her accounts earlier on Tuesday.

In December 2022, the Stanford University alum wished Taggart a happy birthday via Instagram and gushed about her then-beau in the caption. “Happy birthday lover,” she wrote alongside the post.

Prior to his relationship with the Apple cofounder’s daughter, Taggart was linked to Meredith Mickelson and Haley Rowe. In March 2021, Us confirmed his split from DJ Chantel Jeffries after one year of dating.

The former Disney Channel star, for her part, has experienced many highly-publicized ups and downs over the years when it comes to her love life. Gomez dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2011 to 2018 and was periodically linked to Niall Horan, Charlie Puth and Zedd. While on a break from Bieber, 28, she dated The Weeknd for nine months in 2017.

Gomez, who has been open about her physical and mental health struggles over the years, has often gotten candid about her dating life woes. However, the “Love You to Love Me” singer told Jay Shetty during a November 2022 episode of his “On Purpose” podcast that she isn’t afraid of getting hurt * — despite going through the “worst possible” heartbreak in the past.

“I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love,” she explained. “But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself — an armor if you will — and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope. … I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all.”