Good for her! Selena Gomez got candid about the idea of falling in love — and how hurtful past experiences won’t keep her from opening her heart again.

“I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love,” Gomez, 30, said during the Monday, November 7, episode of Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast. “But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself — an armor if you will — and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope.”

While the “My Mind and Me” singer revealed that there are “days that I feel so far away” from being ready for a new relationship, she added, “I would rather continue to get my heartbroken than to not feel at all.”

The Only Murders in the Building star had a longtime rocky relationship with ex Justin Bieber, whom she dated on and off from 2011 to 2018. Gomez recently got candid about her very “public” split from the “Sorry” artist, 28, in her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which premiered on Friday, November 4.

“I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum said. “But I just think that needed to happen and, ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Following Gomez and Bieber’s split in May 2018, the “As Long As You Love Me” singer rekindled his romance with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). The couple previously dated from 2015 to 2016 and got engaged in July 2018, tying the knot two months later. However, Justin’s relationship with the former Disney actress has remained relevant.

“Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing,” Gomez told Vulture earlier this month when asked about the alleged drama between herself and Hailey, 25.

The model and the Rare Beauty founder made headlines late last month when they hugged and posed for a photo together during a night out at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures annual gala.

Hailey, for her part, revealed during a September episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she and the “Same Old Love” singer have spoken privately since she and Justin got married.

“That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love,” she said. “That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect then that’s fine. … Which had brought me a lot of peace and I’m like, ‘We know what happened it is what it is.’ You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.”

Hailey clarified at the time that there was no “overlap” between the beginning of her relationship with the Canada native and his breakup with Gomez. “This is so crazy, I’ve literally never talked about this ever,” she said. “A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from [people thinking], like, ‘Oh, you stole him.’ It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth.”

In addition to her romance with Justin, Gomez has been linked to Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Zedd and The Weeknd, whom she dated from January to October 2017 before getting back together with the “Peaches” artist.