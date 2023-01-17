Drew Taggart’s Love Life: Who The Chainsmokers’ Musician Has Dated

The Maine native’s romance with Haley Rowe made headlines in September 2016, when his groupmate confirmed their breakup.
“Drew actually just broke up with his girlfriend, like, two days ago,” Pall revealed during an appearance on the Australian podcast “Mike E & Emma” at the time. “I know his girlfriend. I know her really well and she’s awesome and I know he really loves her.”
The New York University alum noted that things were “so hectic” for Taggart that he began feeling “really guilty about the fact that we’re always away.” Pall confessed that he hoped they would get back together, which seemingly happened the following summer.
The DJ has since been linked to various models and public figures. In between those romances, Taggart revealed that he and Pall have had multiple threesomes due to their celebrity clout.
“I think we were like, ‘What the f—k just happened?’ Because they were never planned,” Pall confessed during a January 2023 joint appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “It’s weird, I’m not gonna lie.”
When asked if the sexual encounter made the bandmates look “differently” at each other, Taggart responded, “The first time?” hinting that it was not a one-time deal.
“In Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t split them apart! They literally have two singles,” Pall explained. “We were forced into these scenarios.”
Taggart, for his part, didn’t say much on the topic. He did, however, confirm hat he was “in a relationship” that was “fairly new.” He revealed that the romance began in summer 2022 and became official that fall.
Usexclusively confirmed in September 2022 that the Words on the Bathroom Walls executive producer was dating Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter, Eve Jobs, after getting close a few months prior. The twosome ended things before the new year.
“Drew and Eve’s break up was totally amicable,” a source exclusively told Us in January 2023. “They are friends, both very mature and cool about going separate ways.”
That same month, Us exclusively broke the news that Taggart had moved on with Selena Gomez. “They are very casual and low-key,” an insider said at the time. “They are so affectionate and having a lot of fun together.”
Scroll down to relive all of Taggart’s high-profile relationships:
Credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Chainsmokers’ Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart’s Dating History: Steve Jobs’ Daughter, Selena Gomez and More
Looking for The One! Andrew “Drew” Taggart’s love life has become a major topic of conversation since he and musical partner Alexander “Alex” Pall rose to fame as The Chainsmokers in 2012.
The Maine native’s romance with Haley Rowe made headlines in September 2016, when his groupmate confirmed their breakup.
“Drew actually just broke up with his girlfriend, like, two days ago,” Pall revealed during an appearance on the Australian podcast “Mike E & Emma” at the time. “I know his girlfriend. I know her really well and she’s awesome and I know he really loves her.”
The New York University alum noted that things were “so hectic” for Taggart that he began feeling “really guilty about the fact that we’re always away.” Pall confessed that he hoped they would get back together, which seemingly happened the following summer.
Rowe confirmed in 2017 that she and Taggart were back on via multiple social media photos. However, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in October 2017 that the pair once again split.
The DJ has since been linked to various models and public figures. In between those romances, Taggart revealed that he and Pall have had multiple threesomes due to their celebrity clout.
“I think we were like, ‘What the f—k just happened?’ Because they were never planned,” Pall confessed during a January 2023 joint appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “It’s weird, I’m not gonna lie.”
[jwplayer x9p8BdwT-zhNYySv2]
When asked if the sexual encounter made the bandmates look “differently” at each other, Taggart responded, “The first time?” hinting that it was not a one-time deal.
The New York native, meanwhile, claimed that most of the shared partner moments came overseas and only happened because of their hotel logistics.
“In Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t split them apart! They literally have two singles,” Pall explained. “We were forced into these scenarios.”
Taggart, for his part, didn’t say much on the topic. He did, however, confirm hat he was “in a relationship” that was “fairly new.” He revealed that the romance began in summer 2022 and became official that fall.
Usexclusively confirmed in September 2022 that the Words on the Bathroom Walls executive producer was dating Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter, Eve Jobs, after getting close a few months prior. The twosome ended things before the new year.
“Drew and Eve's break up was totally amicable,” a source exclusively told Us in January 2023. “They are friends, both very mature and cool about going separate ways.”
That same month, Us exclusively broke the news that Taggart had moved on with Selena Gomez. “They are very casual and low-key,” an insider said at the time. “They are so affectionate and having a lot of fun together.”
Scroll down to relive all of Taggart’s high-profile relationships:
Credit: Courtesy of Haley Rowe/Instagram
Haley Rowe
The model began an on-again, off-again relationship with the musician in early 2016. Rowe and Taggart initially split in September of that year but were back together by summer of 2017. Their romance, however, ended for good in October 2017, a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Haley has moved out,” the insider confirmed.
Credit: People Picture/Raymond/Shutterstock
Meredith Mickelson
Us confirmed in January 2018 that Taggart had moved on with Mickelson after the pair were photographed walking arm-in-arm in New York City that month. “They looked really into each other and he held her hand as they got into a cab together,” an eyewitness revealed at the time.
The exact timeline as to when the model and the “Don’t Let Me Down” artist split is unknown.
Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Chantel Jeffries
Us exclusively confirmed in April 2021 that the pair “broke up a month ago,” after dating for more than one year. The twosome were first linked in February 2020 when they were spotted partying together at a Super Bowl bash in Miami. “It was an amicable breakup, and they remain friends,” the source told Us post-breakup.
Us exclusively reported in September 2022 that the Syracuse University alum was “having fun” with Eve. The pair’s romance, which began as a “casual summer fling,” fizzled out by the end of the year.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Selena Gomez
The Only Murders in the Building actress was first linked to the rocker in January 2023. Us exclusively broke the news that month that the duo was “dating” and had been enjoying “low-key” dates such as “bowling and [going] to the movies.”