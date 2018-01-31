The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart is dating Meredith Mickelson, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The musician and the 18-year-old were photographed while walking together with their arms intertwined in New York City on Monday, January 29.

“They were walking arm in arm through NYC’s East Village. They looked really into each other and he held her hand as they got into a cab together,” an onlooker tells Us.

The pair were dressed casually during their stroll, with Taggart wearing white sneakers, ripped black jeans, a tan sweater and a black jacket. The model wore black leggings, a tan coat and also paired her look with white sneakers.

Prior to getting together with the DJ, Mickelson was previously linked to YouTube star Kian Lawley. Before that, the model was rumored to be dating YouTuber Ethan Dolan, who is part of the Dolan Twins, but she took to Twitter to deny the relationship.

“I’m not in a relationship & i would appreciate it if u would respect that & stop assuming things,” she tweeted in July of last year.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us that Taggart and his on-off girlfriend, Haley Rowe, had split in October 2017. “Haley and Drew had broken up last year but got back together. Haley posted plenty [of pictures of them together] over the summer on Instagram,” one insider told Us at the time. “But now Haley has moved out.”

The Grammy winner, 28, and Rowe, 26, first began dating in early 2016 and his bandmate Alex Pall spoke about their breakup during an interview. “I still have the same girlfriend [Tori Woodward] but Drew actually just broke up with his girlfriend, like, two days ago,” Pall, 32, said on the Australian podcast Mike E & Emma at the time.

“I know his girlfriend. I know her really well and she’s awesome and I know he really loves her,” Pall continued. “Things are so hectic right now and … I think he felt really guilty about the fact that we’re always away and we’re doing crazy things. There’s certain opportunities and situations that are going to be coming up that are going to put a strain on his relationship and I think he wanted to feel guilt-free in the stuff he was doing.” Pall added: “It was like, ‘I need to focus on me and do what I’m doing right now. Hopefully, they’ll get back together.”

