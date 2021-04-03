Chantel Jeffries and Drew Taggart have called it quits after one year of dating, Us Weekly confirms.

“They broke up a month ago,” the Grammy winner’s rep exclusively told Us on Saturday, April 3. “It was an amicable breakup, and they remain friends.”

The couple first sparked romance rumors in February 2020 when they were spotted at a Miami Super Bowl party. The pair continued to hang out, from grabbing dinner in Los Angeles to joining Taggart’s Chainsmokers bandmate Alex Pall for a double date.

In July 2020, they made their relationship Instagram official. The California native, 28, posted pictures of herself kissing the DJ, 31, at the time.

“So happy for you sis! Love you two together,” Paris Hilton commented on the social media upload, while Sofia Richie wrote, “Omg you lovebirds.”

Jeffries continued to keep their connection mostly under wraps, occasionally posting photos via social media at birthday parties and weddings.

She wished the Maine native a happy 31st birthday in January, gushing via Instagram: “You make this planet feel like home. Happy birthday I love you as much as pie and I’ll love you as long as pi continues. Wish I was saying this out loud so it would be punnier anyways can’t wait to do everything on earth with you.”

Jeffries previously told Us exclusively that her ideal man is “someone that’s generally a best friend and has similar interests.” She added in November 2018: “Someone who’s understanding of that is really important, and someone that I can learn from, because I always feel like, when you’re learning, you’re growing, and I don’t ever want to be like stagnant, so I think it’s really cool.”

Prior to her relationship with the Grammy winner, Jeffries dated The Weeknd in 2018, as well as Justin Bieber on and off from 2014 to 2016. After the “Yummy” singer, 27, got engaged to wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in July 2018, Jeffries gushed exclusively to Us about her ex’s proposal.

“I’m so happy,” she said the following month. “I think it’s so cool you get to be in a relationship with someone who is such a good friend of yours. Because it’s just hanging with your friend all day.”

While the actress didn’t have any “advice” for her former beau in August 2018, she noted that it was always a good idea to “marry your best friend.”

As for Taggart, he was linked to model Meredith Mickelson and Haley Rowe before Jeffries.

With reporting by Diana Cooper