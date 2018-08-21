Wishing them the best! Justin Bieber’s ex Chantel Jeffries is sending nothing but love to the singer following his engagement to Hailey Baldwin.

“I’m so happy,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in NYC on Monday, August 20. “I think it’s so cool you get to be in a relationship with someone who is such a good friend of yours. Because it’s just hanging with your friend all day.”

Bieber, 24, and Jeffries, 25, first briefly got together in 2014 before rekindling their romance in July 2016. She previously spent time with him at one of his concerts at Madison Square Garden and at a movie showing of The Secret Life of Pets. Bieber, however, would go on to get back together with ex Selena Gomez. After the two split for good in March 2018, he popped the question to Baldwin in July.

Jeffries admitted she doesn’t “really have advice” for the future spouses because she’s “never been in that situation.” But she knows that their kind of relationship is “what I want” in the future.

She told Us: “If I could give advice it would be marry your best friend.”

Bieber and Baldwin weren’t in attendance at the VMAs, but they have been recently spotted in NYC on several occasions. An insider previously told Us that the pair hope to have a “private, intimate” ceremony.

“The venue they had their heart set on wasn’t available for this fall so they’re waiting for other options,” another source told Us. “They didn’t put pause on anything. They just want to make sure their day is perfect and exactly what they want.”

