Love is in the air! Chantel Jeffries and Andrew “Drew” Taggart are Instagram official.

The model, 27, confirmed her relationship with the Chainsmokers’ musician, 30, on Monday, July 27, five months after being spotted together for the first time.

Jeffries shared two photos of herself snuggling up to her beau while on vacation, and captioned the post, “🥺.”

In one photo, the DJ draped her arms around the “Reaper” artist’s neck and gave him a kiss. The second snap shows Jeffries resting her shoulder on Taggart while they sit at a table as the sun sets.

“So happy for you sis!🥰 Love you two together! 😍,” Paris Hilton commented on the photos of the lovebirds.

Winnie Harlow replied to the couple’s social media status writing, “😍😍😍😍.”

Sofia Richie also commented on the post, adding, “Omg you love birds.”

Last month, the couple were spotted eating out in Los Angeles on multiple occasions. They dined at West Hollywood’s Delilah on June 24 shortly after going on a double date with Taggart’s bandmate, Alex Pall, and his date on June 13.

The foursome were photographed leaving dinner at Catch restaurant in L.A. before heading their separate ways.

Jeffries and Taggart were first linked in February when they were seen spending time together at a Super Bowl party in Miami. The two were spotted dancing behind the DJ booth at the TAO Group and David Gruntman Big Game Weekend celebration at the time.

“Killing it,” the Perfect Match actress wrote alongside a series of photos from the night, including a few with the Maine native.

Jeffries told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2018 that her ideal man is “someone that’s generally a best friend and has similar interests.”

She added: “Someone who’s understanding of that is really important, and someone that I can learn from, because I always feel like, when you’re learning, you’re growing, and I don’t ever want to be like stagnant, so I think it’s really cool.”

Us broke the news that Jeffries and The Weeknd were “definitely dating” in April 2018, after being spotted at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival together. The two had “dated years ago” the source told Us at the time, noting “they’re seeing if they can make it work.”

Jeffries was previously linked to Justin Bieber in 2014 before rekindling their romance in July 2016.

Taggart, for his part, dated model Meredith Mickelson in 2018. Us confirmed their relationship in January of that year after the pair was spotted walking hand in hand around New York City. He was previously linked to Haley Rowe on and off from 2016 to October 2017.