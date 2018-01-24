The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall has spoken out after his ex-girlfriend Tori Woodward publicly accused him of cheating on her.

“She deserves the best. I wish nothing but the best for her,” the 32-year-old DJ told TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday, January 23. “She deserves a better guy than me. I’ve been miserable.”

When asked what he learned from the breakup, Pall responded, “Be a better person and take care of those who love you.”

Woodward, 26, accused the Grammy winner of cheating in a series of Instagram posts earlier this month. She posted surveillance camera photos that appeared to show him kissing another woman. “Alex is disgusting. Men are trash. Don’t ever forget it,” Woodward captioned the snaps. “They’ll look in your eyes and tell you that they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought.”

The hitmaker’s ex later claimed that he had been unfaithful throughout their four-year relationship. “This is not the first time he’s … cheated on me,” she alleged in another lengthy Instagram post. “That ‘psycho bitch’ from Vegas, the ‘lame Instagram model’ caught on video and countless others he looked me in the eyes and swore on his life he never touched. Consistent outright denial faded to him explaining that because all men do it it’s not that bad and, in different words, that because he’s famous now, he has a different rulebook for decency. What’s perhaps the most amazing is that he HASN’T EVEN APOLOGIZED.”

Both members of The Chainsmokers are now single. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in October that Drew Taggart and his girlfriend, Haley Rowe, called it quits after dating on and off for more than a year.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!