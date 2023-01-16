New couple alert! Selena Gomez and Andrew “Drew” Taggart are dating, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” an insider tells Us, noting that the pair are “very casual and low-key.”

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, and The Chainsmokers musician, 33, “go bowling and to the movies” when spending time together, the source adds.

The former Disney Channel star is “so affectionate” with the rocker and “Selena can hardly keep her hands off him,” the insider tells Us, adding that the pair are “having a lot of fun together.”

Taggart’s budding relationship with Gomez comes four months after Us exclusively confirmed that the EDM artist was dating Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter, Eve Jobs.

The model, 24, and Taggart’s romance began as a “casual summer fling,” a source exclusively told Us in September 2022, noting that the twosome had grown closer throughout the summer. The pair’s relationship, however, fizzled out before the DJ began seeing the Wizards of Waverly Place alum.

Taggart and Eve’s breakup was “totally amicable,” the first source tells Us, adding that the exes are “friends” who are both “very mature and cool about going [their] separate ways.”

Ahead of his time with Eve, Taggart was linked to Meredith Mickelson and Haley Rowe. In March 2021, Us confirmed the musician’s split from Chantel Jeffries after one year of dating.

“It was an amicable breakup, and they remain friends,” the Grammy winner’s rep told Us at the time.

Gomez, for her part, has remained relatively quiet about her relationships following her public breakup from Justin Bieber in March 2018 after dating on and off since 2011.

The Hotel Transylvania actress has since been linked to Zedd, Niall Horan and Charlie Puth. The Texas native’s most recent romance came in January 2017 when she dated The Weeknd. The twosome called it quits in October of that year.

While the Princess Protection Program star has flown under the radar romantically for years, she has been vocal about her health ups and downs since 2015 when she revealed she had been diagnosed with lupus.

Earlier this month, Gomez shut down body-shamers after she received criticism for her appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes.

“I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” the Rare Beauty founder said during a January 10 Instagram Live.

“I mean, come on, right?” Gomez asked her Golden Globes date, little sister Gracie, 9, after the awards show that evening. “Yeah,” Gracie replied.

Gomez then seemingly said, “But we don’t care” as Miley Cyrus’ song “Do My Thang” started blasting in the car.